Mark Ronson Girlfriend: Is the Musician Dating Anyone?

Mark Ronson is set to perform at the 2019 Grammys, where is also nominated for two awards. Ronson, 43, has been romantically linked to several women over the past few years, but has rarely spoken about them, leaving many to wonder whether he’s single. Is the musician currently dating anyone?

Ronson was most recently linked to singer Rebecca Schwartz. The couple were spotted embracing on a New York City street last December, though Daily Mail states that the current status of their relationship is unknown. Based on the lack of detail surrounding their relationship, however, it appears that Ronson and Schwartz are not officially dating.

Ronson Is Currently Single & Was Last Romantically Linked to Singer Rebecca Schwartz

Prior to being seen with Schwartz, Ronson was romantically linked to fellow singer Samantha Urbani. In 2018, an insider told The Sun that the “Uptown Funk” producer displayed PDA at the Notting Hill Carnival. “Mark kept on kissing her on the cheek and showing her a lot of affection,” said the insider. “She was beside him for his birthday bash last week.” The insider added that they appeared very “smitten” with each other. “It’s early days but they seem pretty smitten,” they said.

Ronson was married to Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2017. According to AceShowBiz, however, de La Baume cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. She filed for divorce in May 2018, and asked for spousal support. They do not have children together. In a 2010 interview with Complex, Ronson revealed that he got de La Baume’s name tattooed on his body.

Ronson Has Been Seen With Several Different Women Since Divorcing His Wife Josephine de La Baume In 2017

“I just got a tattoo of my girlfriend’s name,” he said. “We’ve been together for about a year and a half. She’s in a band called Sing Tank with her brother. She’s French. But yeah, I got her name tattooed. I got her to draw her name into a tree and I took a picture and then traced it and got that as the tattoo, but then it looked a little bit stupid by itself so I got a heart around it… If things don’t work out then I’d be f**ked.”

Ronson also told BBC that heartbreak was a huge aspect of his upcoming album and his new single featuring Miley Cyrus. “That’s kind of what made the collaborators on this record – more so than choosing a person for a musical style – they were all like-minded people, or people who were going through some traumatic personal stuff,” he explained.

“It doesn’t always have to be depressing, I tried doing some other music, whatever I could do not to relive Uptown Funk but the only stuff that started to stick was the stuff that moved me and made me feel melancholy,” he added.