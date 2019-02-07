Who Is Cheating on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’?

The cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is no stranger to controversy. Throughout the course of the season, we’ve learned that several cast members have cheated on each other and had affairs with other members. Read on to learn who has cheated and who has been accused below.

The most recent and surprising affair to be uncovered is between cast members Lil’ Mo and Karl Dargan. During the January 17 episode, Lil’ Mo let off a freestyle that accused Dargan of cheating on her and teased the possibility that she might be cheating on him as well.

Lil’ Mo Has Hinted At the Fact That She’s Cheating On Her Unfaithful Husband

“B*tches all up on the internet talking’ ’bout my husband / Sayin’ that he love ’em knowin’ damn well he doesn’t / I let alotta sh*t slide ’cause it cause damage,” she raps. “February 6th had a miscarriage / It broke my heart it tampered with my spirit / Yo Dynamite I can’t deal with the weird sh*t / We gotta fix this now / Leave me the f*ck alone ’cause these dirty miserable b*tches wanna ruin a happy home / But what if I had a side ni**a?”

Lil’ Mo and Dargan have previously addressed their marital issues on TV. During an appearance on Couples Court, the latter denied all accusations of his infidelity. “And I told her before, this is the first time in my life I can actually say I can’t even remember the last time I had sex with anyone else besides her,” he insisted.

Soulja Boy Has Been Linked to Several Women & a Criminal Case Outside of His Relationship with Nia Riley

Nia Riley and Soulja Boy have also had to face down cheating rumors. During the first handful of episodes this season, Riley has accused Soulja of cheating on her repeatedly over the course of their ten year relationship. In a clip from episode two, Soulja rebuked Nia’s claims by saying she was “exaggerating a lot of sh*t.” He also said threatened to leave her for any one of his female fans. “At the end of the day, I got a million b**ches that’s on my d**k,” he said.

Soulja has also had to contend with kidnapping allegations. According to SoapDirt, a woman named Kayla said that the rapper kicked and punched her this past Saturday. She also alleges the hip-hop rapper tied her at his home in Agoura Hills near Los Angeles, where he held her for six hours.

Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka Flame have been open about their relationship troubles in the past, and it appears things are moving in the right direction as they recently renewed their vows, but they continue to bicker on Marriage Boot Camp. Though they have rekindled their love, they still face many difficulties. Rivera has continued to mention old disappointments and Waka repeatedly asks her to forgive his past infidelities.