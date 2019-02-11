Is Mel B Still Married? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Melanie Janine Brown, otherwise known as The Spice Girls’ Mel B, can currently be seen as a judge on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The singer, whose last album released in 2005 and last single dropped in 2013, has found recent success on TV appearing on shows like The X Factor Australia, The Voice Kids: Australia, and Lip Sync Battle UK.

With the on-again, off-again Spice Girls reuniting for a 2019 tour, many have wondered if Scary Spice was still married. She is not.

In 1998, Mel B married her first husband, Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar. The couple had a daughter, Phoenix Chi Gulzar, in February of 1999. The very next year Brown filed for divorce which was finalized later that year. After winning custody of their daughter, Brown paid an alimony settlement of $2.8 million to Gulzar. Gulzar was later prosecuted for threatening Brown and attacking her sister. He was found guilty of the assault, but was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

After having a second child with actor Eddie Murphy, Mel B married film producer Stephen Belafonte in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in 2007. This second marriage gave the Spice Girl her third child, Madison Brown Belafonte, but in 2017, the singer filed for divorce, accusing Belafonte of emotional and physical abuse. She cited her divorce from Belafonte and her father’s death as her reasons for seeking treatment for PTSD.

Mel is renowned for being open about her past relationships which have also included a four-year relationship with a woman. However, according to the singer, she is currently single and not actively looking to change her status.

In an interview with Gay Star News published last year, Brown said that she was single and “not open to any relationship right now.” She also revealed that she doesn’t feel the need to put a label on her sexuality, adding that “I’m not actively seeking it. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m very happy carrying on. My priorities are my kids, and myself. But if it happened – be it with a woman or whoever – I’m very open.” There’s no evidence to suggest otherwise, as Mel B continues to be focused on her family and her career, including the most recent season of America’s Got Talent now airing.

Mel B, whose book Brutally Honest came out last year, said she left out her former girlfriend on purpose. “I didn’t think it was fair to name her or to put that relationship out there. Now though, she’s actually laughing. ‘Why didn’t I get a chapter in the book like Eddie Murphy?!’ ‘Out of respect! I didn’t want to go there with you!’ If you care to, you can Google pictures of me and her online. But that wasn’t part of my storytelling for this book,” she said.

As for The Spice Girls, the group will tour Ireland and the UK in the late spring and summer sadly without the presence of Posh Spice Victoria Beckham. Current dates will take the tour to Coventry, Manchester, Edinburgh, London, and more.