Melinda Smith & Jason Whitney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mercedes Carrera aka Melinda Smith, a porn star, and her producer boyfriend, Jason Whitney aka Jay Allen, have been accused of child molestation. According to a press release from cops in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the pair were arrested on February 5. Both have been charged with more than eight counts of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10. The pair also accused of possession while armed.

The police statement reads, “The sexual abuse consisted of inappropriate touching, oral copulation, and digital penetration, which occurred over four months.” According to Carerra’s IMDb page, she has appeared in 123 adult movies. The brief bio on that page states that Smith was born in Los Angeles in November 1982. Together, Smith and Whitney operate a porn site known as Operation MILF.

1. Police Believe That There Are Other Victims in the Alleged Crime

Police have said that the investigation into the couple began on January 31 when officers were made aware of the alleged abuse. A search warrant was served at the home that the couple shares on February 1. The home matched the victim’s description as cops recovered guns, meth and a bedroom that had been set up to record pornographic material and broadcast live shows via the internet. The police statement has not said if the alleged abuse was recorded for broadcast. Authorities have not said how the couple knew the victim, who has been described as a female.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department believes that there are other victims in the case and is asking anyone with any information to contact them on 909 477-2800. Police are holding Smith and Whitney at the West Valley Detention Center where they have been denied bail. They will make their first appearance in court on February 7. Police said that they are publicly releasing the mugshots of the couple because of their belief that there are other victims.

2. Smith Held a Fundraising Event in Conjunction With the Fine Young Capitalists & Said ‘I Would Take Money From Hitler Himself if It Was to Fund Something I Believe in’

In 2015, Smith held a fundraiser for the Fine Young Capitalists, In January 2015, Smith helped to organize The Porn Charity. One of the of the things charity focused on was holding a fundraiser for the Fine Young Capitalists and helping to raise money for a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) fields scholarship. Smith’s work was been hailed by conservative news outlets such as the Daily Wire and the Daily Caller.

Smith told Vice at the time, “Tuition is like $40,000 [a year] nowadays at a state school. I don’t know how these kids are doing it.” The Vice report details Smith raising money through live streaming shows, along with fellow porn stars, Paisley Parker and Holly Heart. Smith also told the magazine, “I would take money from Hitler himself if it was to fund something I believe in.” During the article, Smith also took aim at the critics of porn saying, “The porn industry is full of very empowered women. I’m on set and I’m talking to these women who are accountants and who have master’s degrees—it’s our dirty little secret from the outside world.”

3. Smith Is a Former Aerospace Engineer

Across multiple media reports, Smith is referred to as a former aerospace engineer. In one tweet, Smith said that she has an engineering degree and previously worked in telecom and aerospace. In the same message, Smith identified herself as a “math nerd.” In an interview with Adult DVD Talk, Smith said she began in modeling before going to school to study engineering and technology. Smith said, “I worked in Aerospace for a few years, then as a Technical Trainer in Telecommunications for a while, but I always kept my hand in the entertainment industry. I did a lot of photography production work and PA work and other peripheral industry work as well as continued modeling part-time.” During the interview, Smith also mentioned that she spent a year in law school.

When asked by the Daily Caller why she switched from aerospace to porn, Smith said, “It’s fun — it’s really fun work. I think people malign it because it makes them uncomfortable. But my personality fits in porn because a lot of the people there have a rebellious streak. I hate bulls*** [so] even if I stayed in aerospace, I’m sure I would have got in all kinds of trouble … corporate isn’t the life experience I want. I don’t want to die and have on my headstone “she did a really great job buttering up upper management.”

4. Smith Described Her Upbringing as Rough But She ‘Doesn’t Want to Be Thought of as a Victim’

In a Daily Caller feature, at the time of her work for Gamergate, Smith is described as being from Southern California where her father was an alcoholic and her mother “a narcissist.” Smith states in the article, “I don’t want people to think of me as a victim.”

Carerra said her friends think of her as a “bleeding heart libertarian,” she said, “I used to donate 15 hours a week at a hospice, I sat with dying people.”

5. Whitney Refers to Smith as a Wife on Instagram

On his Twitter bio, Whitney says that he is engaged to Smith, although in two tweets in December 2018 and January 2019, Whitney stated he was married. He wrote to one person, “Im a straight man married to a Latina.”

