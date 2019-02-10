Meri’s Bed and Breakfast on Sister Wives

Sister Wives, TLC’s reality show starring America’s favorite polygamist Kody Brown and his wives, is back and airs on Sundays at 8/7c. The newest season has been filled with plenty of love, laughter and drama for the Brown family as they come together to face new beginnings and close old wounds.
Fans of the show will remember that during the last season, first wife Meri revealed her goal of starting a bed and breakfast. She wanted to purchase a home that had been in her family for more than a century before it was sold in the 1980s. To make her dream come true, Meri is looking to Kody and her fellow sister wives for help.
“I’m being really careful about holding it in right now,” she revealed about her feelings toward the B&B. “Because part of me just wants to stand up and say ‘OK fine, I don’t need you guys.’” However, Kody has questioned Meri’s intentions in purchasing the B&B, causing even more tension between the two.
“I’ve struggled, personally, not to see it as sort of self-indulgent, that it’s never been about the family, it’s just been about Meri needing this house in her family,” Kody explains in the series premiere promo. “It’s never been about how it could benefit our children.”