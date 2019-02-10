Meri’s Bed and Breakfast on Sister Wives

In the promo, Meri’s feelings are also hurt after asking fellow wives Christine and Janelle if they would help with the down payment, saying she feels hurt that they would only offer to help her if they could become partners in the business. “I need to tell you, I feel like you guys are saying, ‘Well, why can’t we be part of your business?’ Because this is something that I was just not understanding,” Meri tells the group while fighting back tears. “This is all new to me so I’m just kind of doing what I can and trying to figure it out by myself.”

On the most recent episode of Sister Wives, Meri snubbed her fellow wives and husband when she went to close on the beloved home that she was turning into a B&B. During the episode, Meri went to Utah to close on the home, and her mother Bonnie, brother Adam and cousin were invited to the closing when she signed the papers.

Janelle and the other wives were upset they weren’t involved in the closing, but Meri claimed she snubbed them because they didn’t seem interested in the business or supportive of her dreams of opening the B&B.

“I invite people to do things with me and it doesn’t happen,” Meri explained. “Not one of you guys have come to me and talked to me about it unless I instigate the conversation. I don’t want you to feel like I’m pushing you.”

Lizzie's Heritage Inn, located in Parowan, Utah. Absolutely stunning bed and breakfast, like stepping back in time! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/lSELYFXxRb — Angela Yeager (@angie_yeager) October 5, 2018

However, despite the many hurtles Meri faced to open her business, she now runs one of the most successful B&B’s in the state of Utah, according to Romper. You can even go visit the establishment, officially called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, if you want to check out the project that Meri has been so passionate about for so long.

“The inn is located in Parowan, Utah, and according to its website, it is nestled in one of the first southern Utah settlements,” Romper reports. “The home was built by Meri’s great-great-grandparents — the Adam’s family — in 1870 and is named after her great-grandmother, Lizzie. When visiting, you can stay in one of four charming rooms — the Bee Room, the East Room, the Grandma Room, and Sarah’s Room. The rates (which are subject to change) currently run from $125 to $155 per night, depending on which room you choose.”

If you are interested in checking in to Meri’s lovely bed and breakfast, check out booking information and details on reservations here.

