WATCH: Michael Bublé in Bubly’s Super Bowl Commercial

Michael Buble is here to tell you that you’re mispronouncing Bubly in a new commercial for the 2019 Super Bowl. The 30-second Super Bowl commercial from PepsiCo is by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and is called “Can I have a bublé?” It shows comedian Aparna Nancherla, along with other comedic actors, telling the singer that the drink is not named after him.

Four new flavors are introduced during the spot: blackberrybubly, cranberrybubly, raspberrybubly, and peachbubly.

This marks bubly’s first Super Bowl commercial and will air during the big game on February 3. In a recent interview with People, Buble shared, “I might be Canadian, but I’m a big fan of American football… I had a blast doing my very first Super Bowl commercial with bublé—I mean bubly. Because of our similar names, the brand and I share a special bond. I love how the cans are bold, bright, and full of personality. They’re perfect for any Super Bowl viewing partés you might be having.”

And what do we know about Aparna Nancherla, who will be appearing alongside Buble in the commercial? The 37-year-old comedian has appeared on a ton of well-known comedy shows, including Inside Amy Schumer. She has also written for Late Night with Seth Meyers. Her debut comedy album Just Putting It Out There was released on July 8, 2016. She was also deemed “One of the 50 Funniest People Right Now” by Rolling Stone.

Speaking to Parade recently, Nancherla said of shooting the ad, “I think I always project a sort of calmness or stoicism. But I think all my emotions are very much under the surface…I think I went pretty wild. Like I just couldn’t believe it. Honestly, it was pretty surreal.”

She continued, “It just felt like already to do a Super Bowl commercial is pretty pretty insane, but then to do it with Michael Bublé, who I am a fan of and have been for awhile, I was like, ‘Well this feels like a dream.'” She went on to desribe Buble as a “natural charmer.”

Asked if she ever saw this commercial coming, Nancherla explained, “It’s just very much been one foot in front of the other. And I think it’s led to opportunities like this bubly spot. But definitely it’s not something that I could have predicted or would have even guessed like a couple of years ago would be in the works.”

This year, Super Bowl ads cost $5.25 million for a 30-second commercial; this is up from the $5.2 million it cost to air an ad last year. Be sure to tune into the big game tonight to check out Michael Buble in his first spot for Bubly.