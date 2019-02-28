WATCH: Miley Cyrus Dresses in Drag in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Premiere Clip

Popstar Miley Cyrus is coming in like a “Wrecking Ball” (sorry) on tonight’s season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Season 11 kicks off with 15 fierce queens all looking to snatch that crown (and the check), and Cyrus is in town to shake things up for the contestants.

In a clip released by VH1, the singer goes undercover as a production assistant named Barry Johnson—or “BJ” for short (“You know why,” she adds with a wink)—sent in to spy on the competitors. Cyrus dons a baseball cap, black glasses, and some…interesting facial hair as she pretends to take care of some technical behind-the-scenes mojo in the Werk Room, like fixing Vanessa Vanjie Mateos’ microphone pack while she dolls up at her makeup station. Check out the clip below.

BJ goes behind the mirror to spy on the Queens. 👀👑 @MileyCyrus Don't miss the #DragRace Season 11 premiere TOMORROW at 9/8c on @VH1! 🏁💋 pic.twitter.com/PuNXll9zIN — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 27, 2019

“They can’t see me at all? I’m freaking out!” Cyrus says from behind the show’s infamous two-way makeup mirror. “I would live here!”

Cyrus shared her new look on Instagram, captioning the post with, “You heard me. If you ain’t tucked , you ain’t part of the f–kin party! #DragRace @rupaulsdragrace #BJallday.”

Cyrus is just one of the many top level celebrity guest judges set to appear on the Drag Race stage this season alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, and Carson Kressley. VH1 previously announced a full list of this season’s guest judges which will include: Lena Waithe, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Bobby Moynihan, Gina Rodriguez, Sydelle Noel, Wanda Sykes, Elvira, Guillermo Diaz, Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu, Travis Wall, Amber Valetta, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall, Fortune Feimster, Cheyenne Jackson, Katherine Langford, and Natasha Lyonne. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow will also make an appearance, though she won’t be judging the queens.

This season’s queens include: A’keria C. Davenport (Dallas, Texas), Ariel Versace (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Brooke Lynn Hytes (Nashville, Tenn.), Honey Davenport (New York, N.Y.), Kahanna Montrese (Las Vegas, Nev.), Mercedes Iman Diamond (Minneapolis, Minn.), Nina West (Columbus, Ohio), Plastique Tiara (Dallas, Texas), Ra’jah D. O’Hara (Dallas, Texas), Scarlet Envy (New York, N.Y.), Shuga Cain (New York, N.Y.), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Chicago, Ill.), Soju (Los Angeles, Calif.), Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Yvie Oddly (Denver, Colo.).

In other Cyrus news, she and her new husband Liam Hemsworth are making headlines just by being their totes adorbz selves. Cyrus kicked things off when she stole Hemsworth’s phone and photobombed his Instagram story with a picture of herself and their pet lizard, John. “John and I have hacked Liam’s phone,” the “Malibu” songstress said as she posed for a quick selfie.

Hemsworth is used to getting his revenge, often pranking Cyrus by scaring her when she’s least expecting it. Of course, he posts all his best pranks on his Instagram story, writing “She loves when I do this.” In a recent clip, he screamed at her while she responded, “F–k you, I hate you, I’m going to cry.”

Miley and Liam were married on December 23, 2018, a decade after they first met while shooting the movie The Last Song.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 premieres tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on VH1.