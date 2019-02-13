Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Monster is one of the frontrunners this season on The Masked Singer, and fans can’t wait to find out his identity. Only six masked celebrities remain, but will the monster be the winner? What do we know about him so far?

Read on.

1. He Sang ‘American Woman’ Last Week

Last Wednesday, the monster took on a difficult song: Lenny Kravitz’ American Woman.

“He sounds amazing!” Nicole enthused during the performance. Jeong seconded her, saying, “It ain’t no athlete.”

Robin Thicke added that during the first few performances, he didn’t think the monster was a singer because of all the clues. He continued, “But every week he impresses me anymore. Tonight he was finishing a lot of his riffs and that’s not an easy thing to do. A lot of people would just sing it straight and he’s adding his own riffs. This is someone who’s a professional entertainer. Tonight you are my favorite performance.”

2. Ken Thinks It’s Comedian David Alan Grier

Despite the fact that the monster can clearly sing, Ken thinks the clues still point in another direction. He thinks the monster is David Alan Grier.

What do the others think? Robin Thicke thinks it could be comedian Tommy Davidson, while Nicole thinks it’s likely actor/comedian Lil Rel Howery.

In the beginning, Ken actually guessed that the monster was none other than Justin Bieber. McCarthy posited it could be Diddy. It seems no one has quite hit the nail on the head yet.

3. The Monster Is 5’8″ and Says He’s Misunderstood

The monster has provided us with many clues so far. On the first couple episodes of the show, he shared that he is 5’8″ and misunderstood. He says that he wants to “rewrite my mix-tape to prove that I’m more than just puff and fluff.”

He adds that he’s a monster because the world sees him as a monster.

As ET points out, the monster is often surrounded by secret agent-looking guys drinking something that resembles an energy drink, which could serve as another clue for curious audiences.

4. He Likes to ‘Keep His Head in the Game’

The monster has said time and time again that he likes to keep his head in the game. This clue led some people to believe the singer is Corbin Bleu (who sang “Get Your Head in the Game” in the High School Musical franchise). However, as Good Housekeeping points out, T-Pain is reportedly a big gamer.

Either way, the monster has gained a huge fan in Ken Jeong. When he sang “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, Jeong said it was his favorite performance so far in the competition.

Vulture says another top guess for the monster could be Cee Lo Green.

5. He Is Most Likely T-Pain

At this point, it’s pretty clear the monster is musical artist T-Pain.

Not only is T-Pain 5’8″, but his autotune has resulted in heavy criticism from the public. That, (as well as an incident involving him showing up to Atlanta International Airport with a loaded gun) has led him to keep a low profile. Also, the monster said, “I was at the top of my game, but the game turned on me,” which is a direct reference to his autotuning. When the judges asked if he is a professional singer, the monster said, “Not to everyone.”

One thing we all know is that T-Pain has a sense of humor and can sing–in fact, his voice sounds very similar to that of the monster. Check out the video below of the artist singing live without auto-tune.

And as Good Housekeeping points out, now would be a good time for T-Pain to appear on a reality TV show: he’s coming out with a new album, and is going on tour starting in March.

Vulture writes that the odds it is T-Pain are “very high… It’s the redemption story that T-Pain has been desperately seeking for years.”