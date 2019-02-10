Nancy O’Dell Husband: Is the ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Host Married?

Nancy O’Dell is a red carpet host on tonight’s Grammy Awards. O’Dell is currently single and does not have a boyfriend, according to celebrity relationship database Who’s Dated Who.

O’Dell married her first husband, Richard O’Dell, on September 30, 1995. The two split in 2004. She went on to date Michael Bolton briefly, before finding love again with her second husband, Keith Zubchevich, whom she married in 2003. The two separated in 2016.

Here’s what you need to know:

Keith Zubchevich Filed for Divorce in 2017

O’Dell and Zubchevich separated in 2016 and he filed for divorce about a year later. The former couple has three children — O’Dell is a stepmother to Zubchevich’s two sons from a previous marriage and they have a daughter named Ashby (born in 2007) together.

“The situation is very amicable, and they still talk every day. Their top priority is their three children,” a source told Us Weekly after O’Dell filed for separation.

According to the report, the former couple agreed to joint legal custody of Ashby and neither was ordered to pay spousal or child support. They cited the ever-popular “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

She’s Focused on Her Career

Since her split from Zubchevich, O’Dell has been laser-focused on her career. Last month, the Entertainment Tonight co-host was confirmed as a red carpet host for tonight’s Grammy Awards.

Her Instagram page is filled with photos of herself with various celebrities, including Katy Perry, Garth Brooks, and Jessica Biel. In January, O’Dell captured a moment with Lady Gaga, whom she interviewed on the Golden Globes red carpet.

“More gaga over #gaga ! What a fun interview ! And love her dress!” O’Dell captioned the pic.

O’Dell also got to spend a few minutes with the legendary Carol Burnett.

“Simply… a legend! Who loves her like I do,” she asked her Instagram followers, sharing another pic.

Last year, O’Dell starred in one episode of Nashville, making her third cameo appearance on the show. Over the past few years, she has made a handful of cameo appearances on shows like Nobodies and 90210, according to her IMDb page.