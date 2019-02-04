Nicole Lopez-Alvar: Does She Get Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? (Spoilers)

This post contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. If you don’t want to be spoiled, this is your last warning!

On the fifth episode of this season’s The Bachelor, 13 ladies remain vying for the attention and heart of Colton Underwood, the former professional football player and charity founder from Washington, Ill. Nicole Lopez-Alvar, the 25-year-old social media coordinator from Miami, Fla., is still in the mix as the contestants travel with Underwood to Khao Lak, Thailand. But will Lopez-Alvar survive long enough to see Episode 6? No, she gets eliminated on tonight’s episode along with Onyeka Ehie and Elyse Dehlbom who eliminates herself from the competition.

Here’s what else you need to know ahead of tonight’s episode of The Bachelor.

🚨 Heather might get her first kiss EVER tonight. 🚨

Cassie Randoph, the 23-year-old speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, Calif., goes on a one-on-one date with Colton, and while specifics of what they did on their date remain hushed, it’s confirmed that she does get a rose and will continue on in the competition.

Eleven ladies (Onyeka, Nicole, Elyse, Caelynn, Tayshia, Hanna G., Hannah B., Katie, Demi, Sydney, and Kirpa) go on the group date, where Hannah B. receives the group date rose. Shortly after Elyse heads home after realizing that she’s just not having feels for Colton.

In another one-on-one, Heather Martin, an assistant program manager who works in marketing, gets a rose from Colton to continue on.

At the rose ceremony, Colton eliminates Lopez-Alvar along with Onyeka Ehie.

Before the season started, Lopez-Alvar shared a photo of the moment she and Underwood met after she stepped out of a limo at the Bachelor Mansion. In the photo, she is smiling at Underwood as he holds her hands. She wrote, “Turns out free food isn’t the only thing that makes me smile this hard (I’m just as shook) #OneWeek #TheBachelor.”

In her introduction video, Lopez-Alvar revealed that her “fun skill” that she has is “…singing and I love imitating artists like Beyoncé or Ariana Grande.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Lopez-Alvar graduated from the University of Miami in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism. She has worked as a writer and producer, including gigs at the Miami News Times and WSVN Channel 7. Currently, she works for SWARM Event Agency. According to SWARM’s site, the company is a “full-service event agency” that was “ranked No. 98 fastest growing business in America by Inc. Magazine.”

While in school, Lopez-Alvar was a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, a content producer for the “Off the Wire” late night comedy show, and part of an a cappella singing ensemble.

Lopez-Alvar continues to promote the show on Instagram. On a post from last week, she wrote “Lion around Singapore tonight on Crazy Rich Asi— I mean, #TheBachelor 🦁 P.S. – Singapore’s national icon is the mythical Merlion (with the head of a lion and the body of a fish). The statue is a must-see if you visit Singapore. These crazy rich Asians, I tell ya.”

Yesterday, she promoted the show with a frosty cold beer writing, “Tbh football is unbeerable 🍺 One ‘like’ on this post will save a girl who’s watching with her bf rn. One ‘like’ + comment will make him watch The Bachelor with her tomorrow. Choose responsibly 🌹”

After tonight’s episode, five more episodes will remain. The series finale and reunion special “After the Final Rose” will air March 11.