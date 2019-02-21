How to Stream & Download Offset’s Album ‘Father of 4’

Offset is set to release his long-awaited debut album tonight. Titled Father of 4, the album is said to be a departure from his work with the rap group Migos, and was preceded by the lead single “Red Room.”

Father of 4 will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (February 21) or midnight ET on Friday (February 22) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Preview

Father of 4 was originally slated for release in December, but the album was delayed for reasons that remain unknown. Offset’s record label Quality Control released a trailer for the album on the night of the Grammy Awards, which confirmed the official release date as February 22. Check it out above.

In an interview with Esquire, Offset spoke on the themes of the album, and why he chose to take his music in a more reflective, personal direction than it usually is with Migos. “I cried to myself while I was doing this album ’cause I was talking about my story and my kids,” he revealed. “When I did a song, I started getting memories of my grandma, my struggles, my partner that was killed, the thoughts I had while I was incarcerated, and my kids’ faces were there in my head. I love my kids, this is who I do it for.”

That said, the rapper best known for his braggadocios rhymes did assure listeners that Father of 4 will provide a balance of content. “You can get too personal in the music, but n**gas know not to do that,” he said. “You have to put it on a platter where people understand, because people go through it. I’m just trying to make relatable music at the end of the day.”

While there has yet to be an official tracklist, Offset has stated that the album will have around fourteen tracks, and feature an impressive list of (uncredited) guest features. The production on Father of 4 will be primary handled by longtime collaborators Southside and Metro Boomin. “F**k all that stream sh*t because I don’t do music for money. It’s my heart,” the rapper explained. “This is what I believe in. It’s my creativity and I do it for the people.”