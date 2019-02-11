Does Onyeka or Nicole Get Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’? 2/11/19

A new episode of The Bachelor is airing tonight, and when we left off, things were getting heated between Nicole and Onyeka… so heated that viewers were denied a rose ceremony on last week’s episode.

That begs one essential question: will Onyeka or Nicole get eliminated tonight?

Here’s what we know, but as usual, beware of spoilers.

Both Onyeka and Nicole are getting eliminated tonight because of their bickering, according to Reality Steve. It seems Colton reached a breaking point where he didn’t want to put up with either of the two women.

Earlier in last week’s episode, Elyse Dehlbom eliminated herself.

The fight between Onyeka and Nicole was a bit, well, confusing. The rumor that started it all was that Nicole was there for the wrong reasons. Onyeka shared with Colton that Elyse confided in her and told her that Nicole was only on The Bachelor to get out of Miami; something Nicole vehemently denied. As the fight progressed, a number of terms were used– Nicole even said Onyeka has called her “mentally unstable.”

In a deleted scene, shown above, Onyeka tells Nicole, “I’ve seen you cry more times than I’ve seen anyone cry in the house… I’ve been discussing things with other people and sometimes it’s a question of whether you’re fully emotionally stable to be in a committed relationship. Just because I feel like you have a really soft shell.”

Nicole retaliated by saying that’s just who she is; she’s someone who cries a lot. She then tells the cameras, “They think I’m weak because I’m crying and being emotional. I’m just totally being myself.”

Because both women are voted off, it seems things won’t quite get resolved between the two of them. ABC is likely saving that for the Women Tell All.

And what can we expect from tonight’s episode?

Tonight, the ladies are headed to Nha Trang, Vietnam, where Colton has a one-on-one with Hannah G. He then takes Kirpa on a date.

Another big spoiler for tonight’s episode? At one point in the show, according to Reality Steve, Demi goes to visit Colton in his room. (Which, we all know, usually results in some drama.) Well, this time, it certainly did.

Colton eliminates Demi because her feelings weren’t reciprocated. Colton tells Demi he doesn’t want to put her through a rose ceremony and votes her off.

What else will go down in tonight’s episode? Be sure to tune into The Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.