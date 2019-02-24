Oscars 2019 Date, Time & Channel

Tonight is the 2019 Academy Awards, more commonly known as the Oscars. Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, along with emerging talent, are honored for their achievements in film over the past year. Get to know all the details on what to expect to see, from what channel to watch, to the performers, to what time the show airs.

OSCARS 2019 TIME AND DATE: The Oscars air live this year, on February 24, 2019, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT/7 – 10 p.m. CT. Often, the Oscars air for around three and a half hours, but they try to stick to a shorter run of the show.

OSCARS 2019 CHANNEL: The 2019 Academy Awards are airing on the ABC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, FIOS, etc.) for the exact channel number in your area.

OSCARS 2019 RED CARPET TIME AND SCHEDULE: Multiple red carpet shows will air on TV. On the ABC network, the “On the Red Carpet” preview arrivals special will air from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET, followed immediately by the “Oscars Live on the Red Carpet” programming, which will air until show time. The E! network also features several hours of red carpet coverage and specials. From 1 – 5 p.m. ET/10 a.m. – 2 p.m. PT/12 – 4 p.m. CT, the E! network will run its “E! Countdown to the Red Carpet – Oscars 2019”, followed by “E! Live From the Red Carpet,” which will air 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET/2 – 4:30 p.m. PT/4 – 6:30 p.m. CT. From 7:30 – 8 p.m. ET/4:30 – 5 p.m. PT/6:30 – 7 p.m. CT, the “Red Carpet Rundown” will then broadcast, breaking down some of the best fashion from the red carpet tonight.

HOW TO WATCH THE OSCARS ONLINE: Find the rundown on the multiple options for live streaming the awards show here.

OSCARS 2019 HOST: After the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart, who originally accepted the gig, there is no reported host for the Academy Awards. This would not be the first time that the show has gone on without a host. A star-studded lineup of presenters pick up the slack.

ACADEMY AWARDS 2019 LOCATION: The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

OSCARS 2019 PERFORMERS: When it comes to the performers for the 2019 Oscars, this year’s performances are filled with A-listers. The performers listed for the show include Queen, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, Bette Midler, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, David Rawlings, Gillian Welch, Gustavo Dudamel, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

OSCARS 2019 PRESENTERS: The presenters are reportedly all taking the place of a host, introducing all the categories and important segments. This year’s presenters include José Andrés, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Dana Carvey, Emilia Clarke, Daniel Craig, Laura Dern, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Elsie Fisher, Whoopi Goldberg, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Allison Janney, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Brie Larson, Queen Latifah, KiKi Layne, John Lewis, Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Tom Morello, John Mulaney, Kacey Musgraves, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Gary Oldman, Sarah Paulson, Tyler Perry, Amy Poehler, Krysten Ritter, Sam Rockwell, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Pharrell Williams, Serena Williams, Constance Wu, and Michelle Yeoh.