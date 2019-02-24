Oscars 2019 Presenters: Who Is Presenting at the Academy Awards Tonight?

Who is presenting the awards at the 2019 Oscars? Because there reportedly is no host this year, the presenters will pick up the slack, announcing all of the segments, categories, and performances for the Academy Awards tonight, according to Oprah Mag. When it comes to the presenters, the line up is filled with Oscar winners, television royalty, Hollywood legends, comedians, music artists, even athletes. Get to know more about each presenter, as well ass the presenters who are nominees, below.

Oscars 2019 Presenters

This year’s presenters are filled with award winners, A-listers and veterans in the entertainment industry. Jennifer Lopez, José Andrés, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Dana Carvey, Emilia Clarke, Daniel Craig, Melissa McCarthy, Laura Dern, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Elsie Fisher, Whoopi Goldberg, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Allison Janney, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Brie Larson, Queen Latifah, KiKi Layne, John Lewis, Diego Luna, James McAvoy, Frances McDormand, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Tom Morello, John Mulaney, Kacey Musgraves, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Gary Oldman, Sarah Paulson, Pharrell Williams, Tyler Perry, Amy Poehler, Krysten Ritter, Sam Rockwell, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Serena Williams, Constance Wu, and Michelle Yeoh.

The stars who are presenting the Best Picture nominees out of the above list include Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand and Serena Williams.

Melissa McCarthy is one of the presenters and she is actually a Best Actress nominee at this year’s event. McCarthy is up for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Lee Israel. Sam Rockwell, on the other hand, is a winner from last year’s Oscars, as well as a nominee this year. Rockwell is up for Best Supporting Actor in Vice as George W. Bush. Last year, Rockwell won in the same category, but for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as Officer Jason Dixon.

Daniel Craig is one of the presenters and his wife, Rachel Weisz, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, for The Favourite as Sarah Churchill, the Duchess of Marlborough. The Favourite is tied with the movie Roma this year, for most nominations.

Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss released the following statement about the Academy Awards show and its presenters. The showrunners said, “Movies connect us all. They move us, and they create moments and memories that unite us. We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies.” Glenn and Gigliotti also stated, “The array of talent anchoring the show this year has brought some of the most indelible moments in recent cinematic memory to audiences around the world. They join together to reconnect us with the nominees, their tremendous movies, and outstanding performances.”

The 2019 Oscars air on the ABC network, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT. Tune in to see the presenters, performers, and winners in action.