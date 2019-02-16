Ozzy Osborne Isn’t Dead, Death Hoax Surfaces on Twitter

Ozzy Osborne Isn’t Dead, Death Hoax Surfaces on Twitter

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Ozzy Osbourne death hoax

A viral death hoax claims that rock legend Ozzy Osborne is dead. Osborne 70, is said to have passed away after losing a battle with pneumonia. The obituary for the former Black Sabbath frontman read:

“At about 11 a.m. ET, our beloved singer Ozzy Osbourne passed away,” the false report stated. “Ozzy Osbourne was born on December 3, 1948 in Birmingham. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

False Report Stated That Osborne Died On Valentine’s Day

The report originated from the Weekly Observer, which provided a false quote from Osborne’s wife Sharon. “His wife Sharon Osbourne wrote on her twitter account: ‘My best friend and the guy I was in love with. Oh god, I miss him. I don’t think I’ll ever get over this awful, awful pain. I don’t know if I’ll ever breathe or think normally again. I don’t know how to survive anymore. I need help.’

Several music fans took to social media to voice their devastation over Osborne’s death. “Soo Ozzy Osborne passed away, it’s defiantly a horrible day,” wrote one mourning user. Another took a more frustrated approach, tweeting out: “Whomever said that Ozzy Osborne died? Well maybe u need to die!!!How inhumane to say such a horrible thing!! Buddy, I will pray 4 u-the one who told that lie…”

Fans on Twitter Were Devastated Over the Possibility of Losing Osborne At 70

Other fans were simply thankful that Osborne was alive and well. “I just thought woah Ozzy Osborne is still alive,” they wrote. “I feel like our parents really set us up introducing us to artists like Prince and Kurt Cobain and Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury that they loved and we have to endure the inevitable heartbreak. It’s weird loving celebrities.” Check out additional reactions above.

Osborne was recently rushed to the ICU over what appeared to be complications from flu-like symptoms. He’s currently in stable condition, however, and “breathing on his own” following his lengthy hospital stay. “He’s doing great,” Sharon Osbourne said on her daytime show The Talk. “He’s out of ICU… He’s overcome by the response that he’s had … It’s kind of bittersweet because he’s so overwhelmed with it but he’s sad too.”

This Is Not the First Time Osborne Has Had to Deal With a Death Hoax

View this post on Instagram

Sat Oct 6 show at @ShorelineAmphitheatre in Mountain View, CA has being postponed due to illness. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand this morning (Saturday, October 6). OSBOURNE will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection. The show is part of OZZY’s North American “NO MORE TOURS 2,” produced by @LiveNation, and is expected to resume on Tues, October 9 at @MattressFirmAmp in Chula Vista before this leg of the tour wraps with shows at the @HollywoodBowl (October 11) in Los Angeles and Las Vegas (October 13) at the @MGMGrand Garden Arena. @StoneSour will perform on these three shows. The Oct 6 show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct 16 (support act for the new date is TBA). Ticketholders for the October 6 show should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled date on October 16. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) on

This isn’t the first time that Osborne has had to shoot down rumors that he’s died. In 2014, a Facebook page claiming that the singer had died went viral, causing hundreds of fans to verify whether or not he was still alive.

There was no official cause of death listed, according to Gigwise, and the hoax was quickly debunked. There is scheduled date for when Osborne will be released from the hospital.

  • Published
Read More
, ,