Paul Potts, ‘AGT The Champions Opera Singer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Paul Potts is the British tenor opera singer currently competing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The spin-off of the franchise has chosen diverse talents from past seasons of the “Got Talent” global series to compete against one another on one stage. Potts is one of 12 remaining finalists performing for a shot at the “Champion” title.

Paul Potts was voted into the final 12 by a panel of Got Talent “superfans,” chosen from across the United States. Ahead of his performance in the finals, here’s what you need to know about opera singer Paul Potts:

1. He Won the First Season of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Before he joined the cast of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Potts competed on and won the first season of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007. For his audition, he performed “Nessun Dorma” by Andrea Bocelli, the song that ultimately helped him win the whole season.

Prior to winning the show, Potts worked as a mobile phone salesman. According to Metro, Potts revealed that he used a lot of the 100,000 euros he won as prize money to repay his debts; however, he added “Obviously we bought a house, but that’s an investment in itself. We don’t really splash that much, it’s not our way.”

2. He Has Released 5 Studio Albums

Following Potts’ life-changing win on Britain’s Got Talent, he released his first album, entitled “One Chance.” According to his website bio, the album topped the charts in 13 countries including the United Kingdom. With the success of that album, he was able to perform twice on Oprah and embark on his first world tour.

He has released four more albums since, and has “performed nearly 900 times across 44 countries.” His four other albums are entitled 2009’s “Passione” (2009), “Cinema Paradiso” (2010), “Home” (2014), and “On Stage” (2017). “On Stage” features music theater hits from shows that are personally significant to Potts. His favorite song on the newest album, he says, is “Send in the Clowns” from A Little Night Music: “I love the simplistic beauty and sadness of that song. It shows that passion doesn’t necessarily need a high octane, high pitch note for it to be touching. There is something in the understated in Sondheim’s music here that really strikes a chord with audiences all over the world.”

3. He Met His Wife in an Internet Chat Room

Potts has been married to his wife Julie-Ann since 2003; before his rise to stardom, Julie-Ann was working in customer service for Admiral insurance. Julie-Ann talked to Wales Online about how the couple met: “I was really bored one day. There was nothing on the telly, nothing to do so I went on to one of those MSN internet chat rooms. I’ve always been a bit wary of some of the people on there but Paul immediately seemed different. He was chatty and funny and we seemed to click right away.” She revealed that they talked via email for 2 weeks before exchanging numbers, and after Paul sent her a photo (she didn’t send one of herself), they met in person. He proposed within a year of dating, and she was with him through his series of personal health issues.

Once her husband’s fame soared from his Got Talent win, Julie-Ann said they made the most of it, but “He’s still the same Paul. I hate shopping so when he’s home he tends to do the local shop. He’s really good at cooking so he goes and gets everything and I pick him up when he’s finished. I do help him pack for his tours but he tends to iron his own shirts and sort his suits out.”

4. The Movie ‘One Chance’ Is Based on Paul’s Story

On October 25, 2013, a movie about Pott’s remarkable rise to fame was released, starring James Cordon as Paul; the film was directed by David Frankel. On IMDB, the logline for the movie reads “The true story of Paul Potts, a shy, bullied shop assistant by day and an amateur opera singer by night who became a phenomenon after being chosen for — and ultimately winning — Britain’s Got Talent (2007).”

The film was nominated for a Golden Globe, for “Best Original Song:” “Sweeter Than Fiction,” written by Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift. David Frankel won the “Audience Choice Award” at the Chicago International Film Festival, and the movie won “Best Feature” and “Best Foreign Film” at Provincetown International Film Festival and Traverse City Film Festival, respectively.

5. Singing Helped Him Overcome Bullying as a Child

Potts was born in Bristol, England. In his website bio, he reveals that he dealt with bullying at school because he was “socially awkward.” His bio says that “singing in his local church choir proved to be a sanctuary from the playground abuse,” and music became “a haven and a source of joy.” He found a love for opera music when he was 16, after listening to “La Boheme.”

Potts opened up to Wales Online about his bullying, saying “I was really unpopular at school for 10 years. The worst time was when a couple of guys grabbed me from behind and tried to throw me through a window. I banged my head on the open window and needed a few stitches in the back of my head. Another time someone threw a brick at me and I had to duck out of the way.” Though the bullying made him consider self-harm when he was younger, he says he has moved past it now: “Obviously it has affected me growing up but it is what it is and there’s nothing I can do to change that. But it’s made me very adaptable and more determined, which has really helped me since BGT.”