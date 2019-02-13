Phoebe Bridgers & Ryan Adams: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Phoebe Bridgers is a singer-songwriter who is one of several women who have publicly accused Ryan Adams of emotional abuse and manipulation in a new report by The New York Times.

Per the publication, Adams denies all of the claims made by Bridgers, and his lawyer said that their relationship could be defined as a “a brief, consensual fling.”

Bridgers was 20 years old when she met Adams. Here’s what you need to know.

1. To The New York Times, Bridgers Described the ‘Mythology’ Around Adams

To the publication, Bridgers explained how much Adams was built up in her mind prior to meeting him as a 20-year-old. She said, “It seemed like he had the power to propel people forward.”

The singer told The New York Times that Adams offered to help her with her career, offered for her to open for him on tour, and more, but that the relationship soon became abusive. After they broke up, Adams allegedly offered her to open on a few dates of his tour, and she accepted because she had just released her debut album.

Bridgers said, “Then, the first day, he asked me to bring him something in his hotel room. I came upstairs and he was completely nude.”

2. Bridgers Released Her First Album on Adams’ Label; She Has Since Signed a New Record Deal With Dead Oceans

In 2015, Bridgers released 7″ Killer on Adam’s record label, Pax-Am. In an interview following the release, Bridgers said to Diffuser, “I had no worries in the studio, though I was a little nervous because I’m a big Ryan fan. This was the day after I met him, so that made me nervous. But I usually play with just me and a guitar.”

Bridgers added, “All of the stuff Ryan records now is analog, so that’s now what I swear by. Since recording with Ryan, I don’t want to record digitally. At all.”

In 2017, Bridgers signed with Death Ocean, then released her album Stranger in the Alps. The album received generally positive reviews.

3. Bridgers Was Described as ‘the Next Bob Dylan’ by Adams

Adams compared Bridgers to Bob Dylan when they began working together, a fact that was not missed by many publications who covered the collaboration and the work of Bridgers, herself. In a 2017 profile of Bridgers for Nylon, the singer explained how she first met Adams, how she felt about his praise of her, and more.

Bridgers said,

My friend Harrison Whitford was just this crazy, crazy fan, and he was tweeting at Ryan all the time. Harry writes songs; that’s how we met and we became best friends. He’s obsessed with Ryan Adams. Ryan finally listened to Harry’s music, and he showed it to his drummer, Marshall, who plays on Ryan’s 7-inches and stuff. Marshall started talking to Harry by himself, and Harry showed him my music. Marshall asked me to open for his band Olin & The Moon. I did, and he said to me, “Ryan would really like you.” We went over to the studio, and I played Ryan “Killer.” He said, “Be here tomorrow at 4pm and we’ll record it.” He’s constantly producing things. He’s working with this band called Starcrawler and Liz Phair. We probably recorded it for a half an hour and we got a ton of crazy snacks. He’s also another forever friend. I was just over to his studio last night.

When asked how she felt about his flattery of her, specifically his comparison to Dylan, Bridgers said, “It’s so, so flattering. I would love that, and it’s everything I aspire to be, but there are some glaring differences. You and I have Bob Dylan’s entire catalog to listen back to, and [Adams] has probably heard 10 of my songs. It’s a big assignment, but the most flattering thing in the world.”

4. Bridgers’ Song, Motion Sickness, Is About Adams

According to a profile of Bridgers in Fader from September, her song Motion Sickness is about Adams. The lyrics to the song are as follows:

I hate you for what you did

And I miss you like a little kid

I faked it every time but that’s alright

I can hardly feel anything

I hardly feel anything at all You gave me fifteen hundred

To see your hypnotherapist

I only went one time, you let it slide

Fell on hard times a year ago

Was hoping you would let it go and you did I have emotional motion sickness

Somebody roll the windows down

There are no words in the English language

I could scream to drown you out I’m on the outside looking through

You’re throwing rocks around your room

And while you’re bleeding on your back in the glass

I’ll be glad that I made it out

And sorry that it all went down like it did I have emotional motion sickness

Somebody roll the windows down There are no words in the English language

I could scream to drown you out And why do you sing with an English accent

I guess it’s too late to change it now

You know I’m never gonna let you have it

But I will try to drown you out You said when you met me you were bored

You said when you met me you were bored

And you, you were in a band when I was born I have emotional motion sickness

I try to stay clean and live without

And I want to know what would happen

If I surrender to the sound

Surrender to the sound

Within the profile, Bridgers offered a bit of her bio: she attended Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, a public school that requires an audition for entry, and she often sang at flea markets across the area, which taught her to relax while performing because “no one gave a shit.”

At one point, Bridgers said, “My mom was almost too supportive. I thought I was the shit before I was good at all.”

5. Bridgers Has 119,000 Followers on Instagram & Tours Frequently

Bridgers has been touring frequently in the last few years, and now has just under 120,000 followers on Instagram.

In 2019, Bridgers will be touring both internationally and nationally, through May.