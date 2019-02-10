Post Malone & Red Hot Chili Peppers Collaborate on a Grammys 2019 Performance Together

Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform together during the 61st Grammy Awards tonight. Post Malone is a first-time Grammy nominee, nominated 4 times in the categories of Best Album, Best Record, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Pop Solo Performance. The Red Hot Chili Peppers have won 6 Grammy Awards, and been nominated 16 times.

TV ALERT TONIGHT: Red Hot Chili Peppers are performing with @PostMalone at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards! Watch live on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZxVja113Zi — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) February 10, 2019

Ahead of tonight’s joint performance, the Red Hot Chili Peppers reminded fans that they will be performing with the Grammy-nominated rapper. While this pairing may seem somewhat random, Stereogum points out that “one of the awards show’s missions has always been to bring together different generations of stars, to unite our cultural divides and bridge gaps.” According to the Los Angeles Times, both Malone and RHCP have songs entitled “Otherside,” so perhaps there is mash-up potential for the two songs during their collaborative performance.

This is not the first time Post Malone has teamed up with a famous rock band from an older generation. At the 2018 Video Music Awards, Malone performed with 21 Savage and Aerosmith; they performed “Rockstar,” one of Post Malone’s best-known songs, as well as Aerosmith’s hit “Dream On.” In the comments section of the YouTube video MTV shared of their collaboration, many commenters liked seeing Malone performing alongside a rock band and said they could see him transitioning to rock in the future. The video has over 5.1 million views to-date and 114,000 likes – the success of that performance could be what inspired Malone’s latest rock collaboration.

Back in 1993, Stereogum notes that the Red Hot Chili Peppers did a collaboration with George Clinton & The P-Funk All-Stars, back when the RHCP were younger music artists in the industry.

In the coming months, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing abroad. They have shows throughout Australia and New Zealand from February 17 to March 9, before heading to Egypt for a show at the Great Pyramids of Giza. They are also on the line-up for Summer Sonic in Japan this August. For additional ticketing and tour info, click here.

Post Malone will be touring Europe in February in March, starting in Dublin on February 14. Then, he has shows scheduled in South America, Australia, and New Zealand. The cities and concert venues for each show, as well as links to purchase tickets, can be found on his website here.

Tune in to the 61st Grammy Awards tonight on CBS, starting at 8pm ET.