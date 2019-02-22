Precious Harris, T.I.’s Sister Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Precious Harris, T.I.’s older sister, has died at the age of 66. Harris had been involved in a serious car accident on February 13. Harris’ daughter, Kamaya Chapman, broke the news that Harris had tragically passed away on the afternoon of February 21 in an Instagram post. The post read, “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven 👼🏾❤️🦋mama girl you know ima miss you💔…. I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you 😓.”

Rapper T.I. is a native of Atlanta, where he was born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. in 1980. His sister’s full name was Antoinette “Precious” Harris Chapman.

Kamaya Chapman Had Earlier Denied Rumors That Her Mother Had Passed

On February 19, amid rumors that Harris had died, her daughter took to her Instagram story to deny the false stories. In her Instagram story, Chapman said, “The fight isn’t over yet!” And in another message, Chapman wrote, “My mom hasn’t passed. She’s still a fighter.. She’s still fighting so keep praying.” That was followed by another message that read, “Y’all know it ain’t over until God says it’s over… that pretty red bone still here looking all precious.”

Production of T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show Had Been Suspended Following Harris’ Accident

TMZ was the first to report that Harris had been involved in a car accident after she hit a pole in Atlanta on February 13. The site quoted “sources” saying that the crash was likely caused when Harris suffered an asthma attack. As a result of the accident, T.I. suspended production of their reality show, “Family & Hustle,” which often featured Harris as a nanny. As a result of the crash, Harris was placed in intensive care, where she remained until her tragic passing.

T.I. Called His Sister His ‘Biggest Fan’

On February 18, T.I. posted the above photo to his Twitter page:

Harris described herself on her Instagram page as a, “Mother, friend, aunt, sister, & of course a Woman of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.”

Singer Monica dedicated a song to Harris during a concert in Atlanta on February 19, via Hot New Hip-Hop, telling the audience, “I want Precious to feel the love.”

Harris Sued Her Daugher in an Episode of ‘Judge Mathis’ in 2016

In February 2016, Harris appeared in an episode of “Judge Mathis” where she sued her daughter, Kamaya Chapman, for $2,500. Harris said that she had learned that Chapman had been throwing parties at the family home without any consent. During the appearance, Harris showed evidence of property damage and video of Chapman partying at the home.

Harris went on to say that Chapman was treating her home as a “Sorority House,” adding that her daughter needed to move out and find a husband. Judge Mathis sided wit Harris and Chapman was required to pay the money. The session ended with the mother and daughter hugging and saying, “I love you.” Tiny, for her part, documented the proceedings on her Instagram page, writing in the caption of one video, “I can’t with you two!” Chapman posted a video of the appearance on her Instagram page just three days before her mother’s accident.

Harris’ Is Being Mourned Extensively on Social Media

As news of Harris’ death spread across social media, family, friends and fans have taken the time to pay tribute to the reality star. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance:

My sister gone I don’t know what to say but I know to pray #RIPPrecious pic.twitter.com/ZByFjmJ4LZ — Young Dro #AdderallFlow OTW (@dropolo) February 22, 2019

Praying for @Tip, @TinyMajorMama, and family in the loss of Precious! Will miss her on the show…Precious she was, indeed! #RIP Queen! — Jaye Matthews (@StrateJaye) February 22, 2019

RIP Precious…you could tell from the show she was like a second mom to them. I pray for them and her children 🙇‍♀️🛐 https://t.co/6WOesb2xff — Holly Golightly (@MsAsh_Renee) February 22, 2019

RIP Precious Harris 💙👑🕊 Prayers and Condolences to The Harris Family — 👑𝕻𝖗𝖊𝖙𝖙𝖞𝖆𝖓𝖉𝕻𝖊𝖙𝖙𝖞💙 (@Maya_NoAngelou) February 22, 2019

