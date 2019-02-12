Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Cast Spoilers

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for a ninth season run tonight at 9/8c, and Bravo is promising a “crazy,” “epic,” “unbelievable,” and “shocking” season for all you RHOBH fans out there.

The trailer for the newest season was released back in December, and opens with headlines teasing some major drama between the ladies. Fans can expect this to be a season of lies, heartbreak, and betrayal by the looks of the trailer.

Season nine will show the return of your favorite ladies, including Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards. Read on for more information about season nine’s cast below, courtesy of Bravo TV:

1. Lisa Rinna

Rinna was raised in the small town of Medford, Oregon, and always dreamt of living a more fabulous lifestyle. She eventually made her way to Hollywood, where she used her “exotic looks, infectious energy and savvy business acumen” to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Rinna is known for her character Billie Reed on the NBC daytime hit Days of Our Lives, as well as Taylor McBride on Fox’s long-running hit, Melrose Place. She has also starred on shows such as Dancing with the Stars, Sing Your Face Off and All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. Between 2002 and 2006, Rinna hosted a successful talk show – Soap Talk – which earned her four Emmy nominations in the “Outstanding Talk Show Host” category. She is an accomplished author, actress and mother.

2. Erika Girardi

When Girardi was just 18-years-old, she left her hometown of Atlanta and moved to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a singer and performer. She eventually found herself in Los Angeles, where she met her current husband – famed trial attorney Tom Girardi. She released her first single “Rillercoaster,” under the pseudonym Erika Jayne, and the song quickly became number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart shortly after its release. She has since taken time to see the world and record with several prominent artists, such as Flo Rida. She enjoys relaxing at home when she isn’t out touring.

3. Dorit Kemsley

Kemsley left her hometown of Woodbridge, Connecticut to travel the world she was 19-years-old. She wound up in Italy, where she pursued a degree in marketing, design and communication. When she made her way back to the states, she settled in New York for a time, where she started her own business specializing in Italian resorts and swimwear. She also met her husband in New York, and the two married and moved to Los Angeles, where they are now raising their two young children. The family lives in a 10,000 square-foot home, with plenty of serving staff to help with their every need, as well as her husband’s live-in client and music icon, Boy George. Kemsley works alongside her husband overseeing all aspects of their management business agency Nixxi Entertainment, and the two work together to host beautiful, glamorous events for the Los Angeles elite. Kemsley is also an active philanthropist and continues to expand her swimwear business.

4. Lisa Vanderpump

Vanderpump was born and raised in London before moving to California, where she met her husband Ken Todd and settled down to raise her family. While living in Europe, she designed various homes, yachts, and all 26 of their bars and restaurants and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing since moving to the states. She and her husband own three restaurants throughout West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, one of which is featured on the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. Vanderpump is an outspoken LGBTQ advocate, a spokesperson for GLAAD and often takes part in charity walks and events throughout Los Angeles. However, her true passion lies with her canine charity work – Vanderpump Dogs, an international dog rescue group.

5. Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Arroyave was born in Bloomington, Indiana and raised in South Carolina, where she made a name for herself at a very young age. She was an active and competitive Equestrian, and she eventually found herself touring the country to compete with the Don Steward Stables. After winning the stakes class in her final year competing, Arroyave relocated to Los Angeles at 17 where she worked at CAA and UTA. There, she focused on becoming a fitness and accountability coach and influencer, and she started a successful boutique business called All In by Teddi. She and her husband live in Los Angeles and have two children, and Arroyave also has a step-daughter from her husband’s previous relationship.

6. Denise Richards

Richards was born in Illinois, and moved to California when she was still a teen, after her father grew tired of the harsh Midwestern winters. After graduating high school, Richards started modeling, traveling to Paris, Tokyo and New York, among many others, for work. She quickly made a name for herself in the modeling world, which propelled her into doing print and television commercials. It wasn’t long until she started snagging roles on shows like Beverly Hills, 20210, Seinfeld and Melrose Place, before transitioning to film acting. She landed a huge role in the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough as Bond girl Christmas Jones. She has also been featured in shows and movies such as Friends, Undercover Brother, Scary Movie 3, and her critically acclaimed role in Drop Dead Gorgeous. Richards used to be married to Charlie Sheen, and the former couple share two children together. When she split with Sheen, she adopted another daughter, and settled down with her family to raise her kids, dogs and rescue pigs.

7. Kyle Richards

Richards, a California native, was born into the entertainment business in Hollywood. She landed her first role when she was only 4-years-old, starring in Disney’s Escape to Witch Mountain where she played the younger version of her sister, Kim Richards. She has also starred on several television shows, including Little House on the Prairie, Carter Country, Down To Earth, E.R., and NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice. She is married Mauricio Umansky, one of the United State’s top realtors and the founder of The Agency, a real estate company representing clients from around the world. Richards is currently developing her own television series, running several boutiques and looking to open a retail store. She has four daughters.

