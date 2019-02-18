L&HH: Rich Dollaz’s Daughter Ashley

On tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop, cast member Rich Dollaz confronts his daughter Ashley Trowers about her life choices. Ashley, 19, is a reality television star who first gained attention when she appeared on season seven of L&HH. Learn more about Ashley and her relationship with her father below.

Ashley was born on June 29, 1999 to Rich Dollaz and Miracle Kay Hall. She has three siblings on her father’s side of the family, including two brothers and a sister, but none of their names have been made public. According to VH1, Ashley is the only one of Rich’s children who have decided to make her celebrity lineage public knowledge.

Ashley Is the Only One of Rich Dollaz’s Kids Who Has Pursued an Entertainment Career

There are reports of another sibling, though Rich Dollaz has denied that he fathered said child with a woman named Chaundrea Nicolle. Rich alleged that he was not the father of Nicolle’s daughter and results of the paternity test are still not known. Nicolle accused him of failing to pay around $20,000 in child support nevertheless, and in 2013, Earn the Necklace reports that there was a warrant sworn out for his arrest for not paying child support.

Since her debut on Love & Hip Hop, Ashley’s celebrity status has grown. She currently has over 61K followers on Instagram, where she posts selfies and photos alongside members of her famous family.

Ashley Currently Has Over 60 Thousand Followers on Instagram

In 2018, Ashley posted a father’s day tribute to Rich Dollaz that read: “Happy Father’s Day to my main squeeze!!! ! The bond we have is inseparable! No matter how much anyone has to say about you, it won’t change a THING with us! Now what’s understood, NEVER has to be explained, and you know that! Love you dadddddy.” Check out the original post above.

In November 2018, Ashley’s mother Miracle was said to be facing a prison stint. Monsters & Critics reports that Miracle was charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault after she reportedly shot her husband. Miracle was arrested by the Olive Branch Police Department in Mississippi and booked into the DeSoto County Jail on March 15 of that same year. She was later released.