‘Rick and Morty’ Themed Nesting Dolls & Plushes Are High-Quality Collectibles

If you’re looking for a high-quality collectible for Rick and Morty, I’d recommend the new Nesting Dolls and plushes. Adult Swim was kind enough to provide me with these items, and I like them enough to share an honest review. Now, to be extra honest, I may not be the most objective reviewer because I love Rick and Morty. I pretty much think anything associated with the show is amazing. But these items are very high quality, and I was quite impressed. I have the Nesting Dolls on display right next to my limited edition Pickle Rick on my bookshelf in my living room.

First, the Nesting Dolls.

Each doll fits perfectly and the craftsmanship on these dolls is top-notch. They’re made of real wood, not plastic, and they’re heft and sturdy. In fact, they’re much heavier and more substantial when you hold them than you might expect! The painting on the dolls is high quality too. I love having these on display as a conversation starter. Here’s a closer look at the smaller ones.

And here’s a size comparison, in case you have the limited edition Pickle Rick too.

The Nesting Dolls are from Entertainment Earth and were provided to me along with a box set for Rick and Morty Seasons 1-3, which has been available on Blu-ray and DVD since February 12. The Box Set comes with a digital copy of the seasons that you can watch from anywhere, which I thought was a very nice touch. (Just make sure you redeem the digital version by the deadline, which is March 31, 2020.) The box set also includes an exclusive poster and deleted scenes.

As for the Nesting Dolls, if you’re wanting to pick up some of your own, they’re available at Hot Topic. The premium set includes Rick, Morty, Mr. Meeseeks, Scary Terry, and a tiny Squanchy, which I thought was the perfect touch. They’re handpainted and you can really tell the quality is high when you see them in person. They range in size from 2 to 6 inches.

I also received a Rick and Morty plush, created by Symbiote Studios. The one I got was a Stool Morty. These are based on the Pocket Morty app rather than the show, and you can purchase a plush at shop.symbiotestudios.com.

By the way, these plushes are limited edition too. They’re only making 300 units of each kind worldwide.

I’m not the best photographer, but here’s what Stool Morty (#269) looks like.

The plushes are nice sized (about 10 inches tall) and very soft. I was quite impressed with how soft mine feels! And if you get one in a rounder shape, it really is soft enough to double as a pillow if you want.

I think both of these items, along with the Pickle Rick I have from last year, make great collectibles if you enjoy having Rick and Morty items on display.