Romeo & Angela Dating Rumors: Are They Broken Up?

The relationship between Romeo Miller and Angela Simmons is continuing to spark rumors on Growing Up Hip Hop. While the latter has said that she’s decided to focus on raising her son, the romantic tension between her and Miller has captivated fans. Read on to learn where the reality stars currently stand.

According to Growing Up Hip Hop, Miller and Simmons are not currently getting along. On the preview for the latest episode, Simmons says that she and Miller are fighting after the latter dropped out of the double date she organized. Simmons says that she plans to ignore him. “Honestly, I’m going to ignore him for a second,” she told the cameras.” The synopsis for this week’s episode backs up Simmons’ attitude, as it reads: “Romeo finds himself in troubled waters with Angela when he drops out of their double date.”

Miller & Simmons Are Not In a Relationship Despite Their Close Friendship

During last week’s episode, Miller was reluctant to go on a double date with Simmons, especially after he found out that she wanted to set him up with someone. He also admitted that his past feud with Bow Wow was sparked by the rapper’s relationship with Simmons. “Angela dating Bow Wow and me and Bow Wow having this beef… I think that was always an obstacle that was in front of me and Ang,” he admitted. “It never got to that place because of Bow, if I’m being honest.”

“Do you think that the person you’re supposed to end up with would ask you to find them a blind date?”, they asked. Simmons has stated that she has no plans to date during the current season. “Action means more to me than words nowadays,” she said during the premiere. She went on to say that her biggest concern is raising her son. “I’m not really concerned about dating anyone right now,” she said. “Like, I’m more worried about my son and just what’s best for him.”

Simmons’ Instagram Posts Has Led Fans to Speculate That She’s Thinking About Dating Miller

Despite her seeming reluctance to date Miller, Simmons’ Instagram posts have also led fans to speculate that she is considering a romance. On February 3, she posted a photo of herself with the mysterious caption: “Deep Thoughts.” Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that she was talking about Miller, and how they are trying to keep their feelings for each other at bay.

“She probably thinking about @romeomiller,” one Instagram user wrote. Another responded by saying: “I really wish you an Rome would give it a chance at love you thinking about.” Check out the original post above.