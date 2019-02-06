Who is RuPaul’s Husband?

Drag queen, actor, and singer RuPaul is a judge on the new reality talent competition series The World’s Best alongside Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill. The series, produced by Mark Burnett and Mike Darnell, features international performers being evaluated by the judges, as well as an international panel of 50 experts in various fields of entertainment. The show, hosted by The Late Late Show host James Corden, premiered on CBS after Super Bowl LIII and will run for 10 episodes.

The World’s Best isn’t the only series RuPaul is currently judging on. His Drag Race franchise is still running strong with RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars currently airing its fourth season. With Ru’s hectic work schedule, does the TV personality have time for a significant other? He does; he was married in 2017 to Georges LeBar.

LeBar is an Australian painter who also runs a 60,000-acre ranch in Wyoming. The two met on a dancefloor in New York City. While the two were just married two years ago, they’ve been together for more than 20 years.

“I met Georges on the dance floor at Limelight in New York City, the disco,” said RuPaul on an episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now? “He was on the dance floor dancing like a manic. I had to go over and say, ‘What are you going through?’ And it’s also because he’s actually 6’7″, so he’s taller than I am so of course I had to notice him.”

“He is devoted to me, I am devoted to him,” RuPaul said. “And that’s the end of the story.”

The Drag Race host has always kept his relationship private; the two are very rarely seen together in public, an oddity for a Hollywood relationship.

“He doesn’t care about show business at all. He could care less,” he told the hosts of Hollywood Today Live. “Most of the time, he’s on the ranch in Wyoming. He has a 60,000-acre ranch. It’s in two states, it’s in South Dakota, too. When I go there, I dress up in Western wear and nobody cares. But, you know, when we have a chance to do anything, he doesn’t want me to come there. We wanna go somewhere fabulous.”

In a 2015 interview with BuzzFeed, RuPaul said LeBar was “so kind and funny.”

“I remember praying, ‘I want a sweet, sensitive man,’ and I got an Australian who’s just lovely.”

In 2015, Ru said that the couple had no intention of getting married anytime soon, saying “No, I don’t stand on ceremony, I never want to conform to anything. We looked into it if we could get a tax break and stuff but not because…Is he devoted to me? Am I devoted to him? Oh, hell yes. [But] I never want to be like everybody else.”

Though Ru might not be someone you’d expect to kick it at a ranch, Ru enjoys escaping to his husband’s compound for some good old fashioned R&R.

“It’s very quiet. I get to read a lot, I watch a lot of movies. I don’t do any of the hard labor or anything like that,” he told Access Hollywood with a laugh.