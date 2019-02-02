‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4,’ Episode 8 Elimination: Which Queen Sashayed Away?

With only six queens left in the competition, the pressure is on! In this week’s competition, it was a Judy-ganza extravaganza as the queens were challenged to dress their best “Judy’s” in drag.

But whose Judy lewk lost the Oscar? Manila Luzon. (That was Judy-speak for Manila was eliminated, which BTW is ridiculous and this season is officially OVER!)

Each competitor had a friend, boyfriend, or husband show up in the Werk Room ready to be glamorized and glorified as their very own drag queen. (Cue the Star is Born references!) Naomi Smalls and Monét X Change received all the condragulations as the Top 2 performers of the week; Monét’s look was drenched in gold, while Naomi went with a Sonny and Cher look with her Judy, accepting Ru’s challenge to step outside her comfort zone and get a bit messy.

The week’s bottom two, Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon, were bottoms for very different reasons. Manila’s Ace of Clubs and Ace of Hearts look was deemed costume-y by the panel—a far, far stretch from the jaw-dropping oddball glamour she’s shown off in the past. As for Latrice, the judges didn’t like how different her and her Judy looked. Latrice was also docked for an underwhelming performance in the Judy dance routine.

The lip-synch song of choice this week was “Come Rain or Come Shine” by Judy Garland (duh). While Monét went for a very reserved Judy, Naomi went hyperactive, flailing about all over the stage in a long lime green floor-length dress. There’s no doubt it: this was Naomi’s week to secure the win, her first for the season.

As Monét joined the other safe girls, it was time for Naomi to make the night’s tough decision, and thus, Manila was shown the door. (Which let’s be real, is the most whack decision in Drag Race Her-story.)

Luzon’s name is a play on the capital city (Manila) and the largest island (Luzon) of the Philippines, where her mother was born. She was first seen on the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race where she finished as the runner-up having lost to Raja. Manila was seen again on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars having been paired with Latrice Royale to form “Team Latrila.” The duo was eliminated in the third episode. She also served as a drag professor on RuPaul’s Drag U where she helped makeover a housewife, a lesbian contestant, and her sister Rachel. On MTV’s Made series, she mentored a young man in the art of drag, allowing him to explore his drag alter-ego as he prepared for New York City’s Gay Pride Parade.

Like many queens, Manila also has a career in music with plenty of singles dropped throughout the years. In 2011, she released her first single, “Hot Couture.” The following year, “XXXcessory” was released. She recorded a duet with her All Stars 1 partner Latrice Royale called “The Chop” and released it the day after their elimination on the show. In 2014, she released “Eternal Queen” as an ode to her deceased partner and fellow drag queen Sahara Davenport.