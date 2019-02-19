Sean Milliken Cause of Death: How Did the ‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Die?

Sean Milliken has died. Milliken was featured on My 600-Pound Life. According to TMZ, he passed away on Sunday “due to complications from an infection.” His father announced the tragic news on Facebook. Milliken was just 29 years old.

“Sean was admitted into the hospital a couple days prior, because of an infection. Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped,” the Facebook post read in part.

“He was definitely a loner and kept to himself but once you knew him he opened up and showed his witty side. He was extremely funny, artistic and kind,” his friend Ashley told Radar Online.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Was on ‘My 600-lb Life in 2016

Milliken was on my 600-lb life in 2016 for just one episode. At the time, he weighed about 900 pounds.

Milliken became bedridden while in high school. At 400 pounds, he suffered a leg injury and ended up putting on more weight over the years. According to People Magazine, Milliken had a tough time with his weight that stemmed from family issues after his parents’ divorce, particularly a tough relationship with his dad.

“It was scary. So I would eat. And suddenly I felt a lot better. In that moment, nothing else mattered,” he said. “I felt like it was my fault, I felt like my family had fallen apart because of me,” Sean says. “So I kept going to food to deal with those feelings. I would get out of school and my mom would be at work, so I would just come home and go straight to the fridge. I’d eat everything and anything I could get my hands on. I started gaining probably 50 lbs. a year, and by the time I was in high school I was over 400 lbs,” he added.

Milliken was on My 600-lb Life in an effort to document his planned weight loss.

“I’m not 100 percent certain this is the right decision to make. I am extremely nervous about this trip. It’s going to take anywhere from 30 to 40 hours to drive there. I’m very worried about that. If I fall, we won’t be near the hospital for people to pick me up,” Milliken said at the time.

You can watch his story in the video below.

He Was Supposed to Undergo Weight Loss Surgery But it’s Unclear if He Ever Did

Milliken was supposed to have weight loss surgery but it’s unclear if he ever had the procedure done.

According to TMZ, he lived in Texas at the time of his death. According to Blasting News, Milliken’s mom Renee died back in 2017. There was a great deal of backlash from fans who asked Milliken how he’d care for himself after losing his mom. Although Renee received a lot of criticism, Renee supported her son.

“Sean’s worried about leaving everything he’s ever known, but it’s worth the risk. He needs to experience life. That’s what I hope comes out of all this,” Renee said back in 2016, according to People.