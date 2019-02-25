Shadowhunters Season 4: Is the Show Canceled or Renewed?

Shadowhunters, the Freeform supernatural drama series, was canceled by the network back in June last year. The show is set to end with a special two-hour final at the close of the upcoming second half of season three, which premieres tonight, February 25, at 8/7c on Freeform.

The show follows Clary Fairchild, Jace Herondale, and several other Shadowhunters, a race of humans that have the blood of angels whose purpose is to protect all living creatures from demons, as well as maintaining order in the Shadow World. They are also joined by members of the “Downworld,” including a slew of vampires, werewolves and warlocks, in their quest to rid the world of evil and protect the human race.

Although the cable network has opted not to renew the show for a fourth season, the network ordered two extra episodes to help wrap up the story. The expanded 12-episode final season, dubbed Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt, airs tonight.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement after the show was canceled. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama.”

Today we unveiled a very special bench in Central Park.

We dedicate this to you, #ShadowFam. To the #ShadowhuntersLegacy. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8BsKreBZiC — Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) February 25, 2019

Freeform originally ordered a 10-episode third season, but went back and ordered 10 more back episodes. Season 3A wrapped up on May 15. Deadline reports that the show will have a chance to finish by covering all six Mortal Instruments books, on which the show is based. The current third season goes over books 4 and 5; the two-hour finale will be based on the sixth and final novel in the series, according to Deadline.

Shadowhunters got off to a strong start, becoming Freeform’s strongest new scripted show in 2016; however, ratings have been declining steadily since the premiere, although the show still has a solid fan base and continues to generate a lot of online buzz after episodes air.

Actor Dominic Sherwood who plays one of the main characters in the show, Jace Heronadale, tweeted his thanks to fans after the news of the show’s cancellation broke.“We say goodbye with a heavy heart but our heads held high,” Sherwood tweeted. “We love you. Forever and always. Xx.” Matthew Daddario, Harry Shum Jr. and David Castro all tweeted farewells to fans as well, thanking fans for an “amazing journey.”

All good things come to an end. It has been my privelidge to be a part of this world. @ShadowhuntersTV team have been so close to my heart for 3 years. You. The fans. Make us happy and strong and proud. Thank you. For everything. We say goodbye with a heavy heart but our heads… — Dominic Sherwood (@DomSherwood1) June 5, 2018

…held high. We love you. Forever and always. Xx — Dominic Sherwood (@DomSherwood1) June 5, 2018

Although fans of the series have banded together to try to stop Freeform from cancelling Shadowhunters, including starting a petition and urging Netflix and other streaming services to pick up the show, the second half of season 3 will officially be the end of the show, according to the actors and the creators of the television series. A Change.org petition received 166,000 signatures to save the show, falling short of the 200,000 the petition aimed to get.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the mid-season premiere of Shadowhunters, and for all you heartbroken fans out there, try to enjoy the final 12 episodes and keep your fingers crossed that a streaming service will swoop in and save the day before the end.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Shadowhunters Season 3B Episodes Online Without Cable

