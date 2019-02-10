Shawn Mendes Girlfriend: Who Is He Dating?

Shawn Mendes is one of the biggest heartthrobs around. The recording artist rose to fame in 2013, and has since blown up, becoming a musical sensation.

Mendes released his self-titled debut EP in 2014, and has since voiced a number of hits, like In My Blood, Treat You Better, and Stitches.

And with all that time in the aspotlight, many of us have been wondering about his romantic life. Is Mendes in a relationship? Who is he dating? What’s his relationship history?

Although Mendes is extremely quiet about his personal life, all signs point to him being single at this time.

That isn’t to say he hasn’t been linked to some pretty famous ladies in the past. One of those ladies is is Hailey Baldwin, who’s currently married to Justin Bieber.

Mendes and Baldwin were rumored to be dating in November 2017. Looking back on the relationship one year later, Mendes tells Rolling Stone, “I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo.”

Just one month after he and Baldwin attended the Met Gala together, Baldwin got engaged to Justin Bieber. Mendes told Rolling Stone, “I get it, you know… I texted Hailey, ‘Congratulations,’ and I really am happy for them. She’s still one of the fucking coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met… I think I’m an idiot to not, you know. . . . But you can’t control your heart.”

In another interview, Shawn added that he was very happy for the couple. “I found out [about the engagement] when everyone else did,” he said. “And I’m so happy for them. Hailey and I are great friends. I’m also friends with Bieber. I think they’re both actually very good for each other. It’s crazy, though, it’s a big thing.”

Mendes has also been linked to Camila Cabello in the past. The two have been close since meeting in 2014, and have denied dating rumors countless times.

The good news for all those Mendes fans out there? The singer would date a fan. In an interview with UK Sunday Times, he said, “Sure, I’d date a fan… Why wouldn’t you date someone who admires you? Isn’t that what couples always say? ‘She’s my biggest fan.'”

In August, he also told the outlet that he wasn’t sure if he’d been in love yet. He said that he was ready to get his heart broken, if only for the music. “I’d really like to because I’d write a great album,” he explained.

Mendes has said that at times, he has felt the need to date women publicly, as he’s been the subject of gay rumors. “In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone—like a girl—in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay,” he said. “Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”