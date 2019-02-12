Sheck Wes & Justine Skye: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sheck Wes and Justine Skye have become embroiled in a public feud, in which Skye accused Wes of abuse, and Wes has maintained that the allegations are nothing but lies.
In a tweet on February 12, Wes wrote on Twitter, “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.”
In response, Skye responded in a pair of tweets, in which she said to Wes in part, “You’re pathetic… and all the people defending you, ya whole bitch ass label.. everyone. You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse.”
1. Skye First Called Wes Her ‘Abuser’ in a Tweet on Monday
In a tweet on February 11, Skye first acknowledged Wes as her “abuser,” as seen in the tweet above. Skye then posted a subsequent tweet, in which she condemned all of the people “defending” him, referencing “your bitch ass label.”
In another tweet after that, Skye posted a video of someone climbing over a fence, writing, “Are you going to lie now and say this is not you too?”
After that tweet, Skye tweeted again, “I literally have footage of you jumping over the fence of my crib to attack me Sheck… your lies are even more disrespectful”
On his own Twitter account, Wes explained the fence video, writing, “Just clarifying this is a video of me hopping a fence to get my stuff back from a girl who refused to give me my stuff . Once again for the record I never hit or beat up any woman .”
Refused? THIS specific incident was BECAUSE I was trying to give you your things… you decided to react violently and irrational because you “are a grown ass man and I’m not going to disrespect you” because I put them in garbage bags for you to pick up.
Did you forget about the time you launched my phone across the room at the Montrose hotel, slapped me in the face with money saying “get a new one bitch”, the two hotel security guards holding you back from attacking me while I ran away. The cops coming…
2. In October, Skye Revealed That She Was a Victim of Domestic Violence; She Didn’t Mention Wes
In October, in the wake of the release of her new music video for the song Build. In the opening of the video, a caption reads, “Based on true events.”
In an Instagram post on October 23, Skye talked further about her own experiences, writing, “Recently I’ve had one of the scariest/heart breaking experiences in my life and it’s still hard for me to talk about. I felt stupid, angry, depressed…blamed myself. Trying to figure out how someone who claimed they loved me so much could find such evil within themselves to hurt me mentally and physically.”
Skye concluded her Instagram by writing, “Now, I’m not looking for sympathy and never thought this would be part of the story I’d be telling of my self.. unfortunately it is, but I won’t let it be what defines me. I had to find the strength within myself and I’m hoping that through this video I can motivate whoever else is going through this or worse, to do the same. You are strong, you are loved and you deserve so much better 💜”
3. In November, Skye’s Social Media Activity Led Many to Believe Wes Was Her Alleged Abuser
On November 18, Skye tweeted her reasoning for not naming her abuser. She wrote, “I never said who it was because I knew it wouldn’t matter to a lot of you.. it’s just something for you to talk about today. That’s just the reality of it. But I made a video about it in hopes that it can inspire someone else get away for their abusive partner.. That was my goal”
Then, as XXL notes, Skye went on to like a number of tweets from her followers that explicitly and implicitly referenced Wes. Some of the tweets that Skye liked, as XXL reports, are as follows:
“It’s probably tough as hell for her to watch her abuser’s star rise the way his has recently.”
“FYI, Sheck Wes mentally and physically abused Justine Skye.. it sucks that a lot of people won’t take this seriously enough and will continue to support him because he’s attractive. Fuck that shit. Abusers don’t deserve a platform”
4. Skye Is Now in a Relationship With GoldLink; He Appears to Have Referenced the Allegations Against Wes in a Song
Per Pitchfork, Skye is now in a relationship with GoldLink. The rapper appeared to have addressed some of Skye’s claims in his single, “Justine’s Interlude.” Some of the lyrics to the song read in part,
I think it’s funny how blogs talk
Funny how many shows I had went to
where models walk
So many stories about you and so-and-so who from Harlem
It ain’t too many from Harlem, so take a guess
Then, GoldLink addresses what appears to be Skye’s claims of domestic violence:
Tired of fancy dinners, I’m tired of diamond balling
I’m tired of hearing about if this n*gga put hands on you
Tired of trying to smile through shit that’s affecting us
And I get to overthinking if I’m here messing up
5. Skye Is a Model, Actress, & Singer; Wes Recently Achieved His First Top 100 Single as a Rapper
Skye is an actress, model, and singer, professionally. Wes is an up-and-coming rapper who recently broke through the charts to achieve his first Top 100 single with “Mo Bamba” in November.