Sheck Wes & Justine Skye: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sheck Wes and Justine Skye have become embroiled in a public feud, in which Skye accused Wes of abuse, and Wes has maintained that the allegations are nothing but lies.

In a tweet on February 12, Wes wrote on Twitter, “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.”

In response, Skye responded in a pair of tweets, in which she said to Wes in part, “You’re pathetic… and all the people defending you, ya whole bitch ass label.. everyone. You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse.”

1. Skye First Called Wes Her ‘Abuser’ in a Tweet on Monday

Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of niggas while he sat in the car like a bitch. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

In a tweet on February 11, Skye first acknowledged Wes as her “abuser,” as seen in the tweet above. Skye then posted a subsequent tweet, in which she condemned all of the people “defending” him, referencing “your bitch ass label.”

In another tweet after that, Skye posted a video of someone climbing over a fence, writing, “Are you going to lie now and say this is not you too?”

Are you going to lie now and say this is not you too? pic.twitter.com/yGyEmIr3WN — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

After that tweet, Skye tweeted again, “I literally have footage of you jumping over the fence of my crib to attack me Sheck… your lies are even more disrespectful”

On his own Twitter account, Wes explained the fence video, writing, “Just clarifying this is a video of me hopping a fence to get my stuff back from a girl who refused to give me my stuff . Once again for the record I never hit or beat up any woman .”