Does Simon Cowell Have a Wife? Is He Married?

Simon Cowell, one of the best-known TV judges of all time, is not married, although he has been with his partner and the mother of his son – Lauren Silverman – for several years now.

Cowell met Silverman at Barbados’ Sandy Lane resort in 2004 when she was vacationing with her then-husband, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman, according to Good Housekeeping. The two hit it off immediately but didn’t start dating for some time following their first encounter.

Good Housekeeping reports that Cowell and Silverman began dating in secret sometime after they met, but kept their relationship under wraps as Silverman was still married. However, when she found out she was pregnant in 2013, the couple was forced to make their relationship public, which caused quite the scandal across tabloid headlines for months following the news.

“Soon after, her husband filed for an at-fault divorce, citing adultery as the main reason,” Good Housekeeping reports. “Andrew and Lauren [Silverman] finalized their divorce in November of that year. In the divorce settlement, there was a strict stipulation that lasted until January 2015, which stated that Simon was required to stay away from the couple’s son, Adam, or face a $50,000 penalty.”

Silverman gave birth to Cowell’s son Eric in February of 2014, and Cowell claims fatherhood “softened” him. “People have asked me if I have changed since I have had Eric and of course you do, you can’t help it,” he told DailyMail. However, Cowell struggled with being a parent for the first few months. “During the first eight or nine months I was thinking, ‘I don’t think he likes me very much. He does remind me of me when I was younger because he knows how to try it on and how to get away with things,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Although there is no word on whether or not the couple plans to tie the knot (and Cowell apparently becomes rather bashful every time its mentioned), they are not ruling out another baby (or two) in the near future. “I had a brother when I was younger so I think it’s kind of cool to have two,” he told Extra. “Well, two or three.”

He also admits that he isn’t proud of that fact that his and Silverman’s relationship began with a scandalous affair. “It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone. It just happened,” Simon told The Mirror. There have also been reports over the last year that Cowell and Silverman’s ex-husband Andrew have buried the hatchet, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

So, whether or not a proposal is on the horizon, Cowell may at least have a few more kids to look forward to in the next couple of years. What do you think? Does Cowell have a secret proposal planned, or is the couple content with where they are in their relationship? Let us know in the comments below!

