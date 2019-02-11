Is Solo Lucci the Father of Alexis Skyy’s Daughter?

There has been lots of speculation surrounding the birth of Alexis Skyy’s daughter Alaiya Grace, and the identity of the child’s father. While Skyy maintains that rapper Fetty Wap is Alaiya’s dad, there have been those who claim that Solo Lucci is actually the one who fathered the child with her. Find out whether these rumors are true below.

In 2018, Solo Lucci sat down for an interview with Vlad TV, where he teased the possibility that he might be Alaiya’s father. “I’m not saying it’s my baby because I don’t know… I don’t think she knows, but that ain’t my place to say,” he revealed. When asked whether or not Fetty Wap was the father, Lucci changed the subject and began talking about his jewelry. Watch the full interview here.

Solo Lucci Hinted At the Possibility That He’s Alaiya’s Father In a 2018 Interview

During a December episode of Love & Hip Hop, Skyy went on a rant about Lucci and the fact that his comments caused Wap to question his own fatherhood. “[The reason] Fetty is hesitant to claim Alaiya is because people like Solo Lucci is running around trying to get clout off my name, claiming Alaiya, knowing damn well he’s not her father,” she said.

On January 4, Skyy put up a now-deleted Instagram post that showed the results of a negative paternity test. The post coincided with her daughter’s birthday. “I have been humiliated, I have been disrespected, I have been harassed non f**ing stop about not knowing who my child’s father all because of Michael Dorsey AKA Solo Lucci continuing to spread this lie,” she wrote.

Alexis Has Repeatedly Denied Lucci’s Claims & Said That His Comments Have Made It Tough On Her & Her Child

In another deleted post, Skyy put Lucci on blast for trying to make it sound like she didn’t know the father of her child. “As a woman I feel totally disrespected by not only him but also those on social media who has mother shamed me every day,” she wrote in the caption. “Every picture of my daughter who has [fought] so hard to make to where she is today 1.4.18 I have been bullied nonstop, but today this sh*t ends.”

“I have never not known who my child’s father is,” she added. “Ive been thru so much sh*t because of this. I have been called every disgraceful, disrespectful, hurtful word in the book. & It’s a shame that I had to go out of my way just to prove this to society what I been telling everyone.”