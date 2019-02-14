Are Soulja Boy & Nia Riley Still Together?

Soulja Boy and Nia Riley have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and they are currently two of the stars competing on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Despite the fact that both are competing, however, some viewers are curious as to whether Soulja and Nia are still together. Are they still dating?

According to OK! Magazine, Soulja and Nia are still a couple. As recently as last week, the couple discussed the possibility of getting married, and the fact that they’ve learned a lot about each other over the course of the series. “Even though it has been a lot of up and down for us, we’re learning a lot,” Nia said. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Soulja added. “But it’s ending up in a good space.”

Soulja Boy & Nia Are Still a Couple & Have Even Discussed Possible Marriage Plans

The couple recently ran into drama on last week’s episode, titled “Mazed and Confused”, when it was revealed that Nia used to date Fizz, who she was partnered off with. In a preview for tonight’s episode, Soulja explained his side of the story and why he felt discomforted by Fizz’s presence. “The first thing I see is you and him at the table. Obviously, I’m going to think something. You keep throwing this sh*t in my face, I’m going to feel some type of way, even if it’s true or not.”

Nia makes it clear that she doesn’t want to speak to Soulja in the preview, but the “Crank That” rapper doesn’t take the hint and accuses her of slamming a door in his face. The preview ends with Nia storming out of the room and explaining her frustration in the confessional: “We’ve been through a lot, so him screaming in my face because he thinks I slammed the door in his face, which I did not, is taking me back somewhere I really don’t want to be.”

Soulja & Nia Appear to Be At Each Other’s Throats on the Latest Episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Soulja did cause some speculation that his relationship with Nia was over when he was photographed partying alongside Blac Chyna earlier this week, but there appeared to be little more to the encounter than dancing.

Chyna has been linked to a number of different celebrities since splitting from Rob Kardashian, including YBN Almighty and Swae Lee, but few of this relationships turned out to be more than tabloid rumor.