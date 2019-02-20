‘Survivor’ 2019 Cast: Meet the Season 38 Contestants & Tribes

Survivor 2019 premieres on February 20, 2019, with a brand new theme for season 38. This season is the “Edge of Extinction” and there are four former contestants in the cast. When talking about the returning participants, longtime host Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly, “We’re asking people to go further than they’ve ever gone before in a game that’s already very difficult. Let’s bring reminders of how difficult it is. We’re going to bring four returning players that are going to remind you. Wentworth, David, Aubry, Joe — pretty good players. Pretty amazing track record when you look at their stats.”

As for the show’s theme this time around, Probst said the theme came about because the show was trying to get a little deeper with its contestants, asking them, “Is there a possibility of the spiritual death and rebirth that you seek in life, where you realize something deeper about yourself?” There are 18 contestants participating in the competition this season and they start off separated into two tribes – Manu and Kama. Get to know each of the tribes below in our cast spoilers.

‘Survivor’ 2019 Kama Tribe

‘Survivor’ 2019 Manu Tribe

The Kama tribe is made up of Joe Anglim, Victoria Baamonde, Aubry Bracco, Gavin Whitson, Julia Carter, Ron Clark, Eric Hafemann, Julie Rosenberg, and Aurora McCreary. Anglim and Bracco are the two returning contestants on the team. Anglim is 29 years old and hails from Utah. He was previously a contestant on the Worlds Apart and Cambodia seasons. As for Bracco, she was also on two previous seasons. She’s 32 years old and was on Kaôh Rōng, as well as Game Changers.

On the Manu tribe are contestants Reem Daly, Dan “Wardog” DaSilva, Rick Devens, Wendy Diaz, Lauren O’Connell, Keith Sowell, Chris Underwood, Kelley Wentworth, and David Wright. Wentworth and Wright are returning cast members on the show. Wentworth is 32 years old and is from Seattle, Washington, while Wright is 44 and comes from Sherman Oaks, California. Previously, Wentworth appeared on Survivor seasons San Juan del Sur and Cambodia, while Wright was on Millennials vs. Gen X.

Even though there are returning players, it doesn’t mean they necessarily have an advantage. Show host Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly, “I need to say it’s hard to win Survivor because Survivor‘s unpredictable … You never know what you’ll be called on to do. And when you’re pushed further than you ever imagined, that is your opportunity to stand up, adapt, and conquer … And the reason you have to be prepared for anything is because you never know what it’s going to take to win this game.”

As far as twists go this season, there is one major one, out the gate. Every player who gets voted out of the game will have the opportunity for a chance to get back into the game. They can choose to go to Extinction Island and wait for two chances at the merge, as well as at the end of the game. They can also choose to just go home.

According to Reality Blurred, this season will air its three-hour finale on May 15, 2019, with a finale and reunion combo special. The following week, The Amazing Race season 31 will take over the time slot for Survivor.