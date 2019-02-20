‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ 2019 Time, Schedule & Channel

The theme of this season of Survivor is “Edge of Extinction” and the new season premieres tonight. Get the full rundown on the show schedule, how to watch the new season online, and more below.

“SURVIVOR” 2019 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: The premiere will air on Wednesday night, February 20, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Episodes will run for an hour on Wednesdays, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT, unless otherwise announced. The finale episodes generally run 2 – 3 hours. The show filmed from May 31, 2018 – July 8, 2018, though the finale is usually live.

“SURVIVOR” 2019 CHANNEL: Survivor airs, as usual, on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, FIOS, etc.) to find out the exact channel number in your area.

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 38 LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Survivor live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you cannot watch Survivor live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

“SURVIVOR” 2019 CONTESTANTS: This season, there are four returning survivalists in the mix. The cast members vying for the $1 million win this season are Joe Anglim, Victoria Baamonde, Aubry Bracco, Julia Carter, Ron Clark, Reem Daly, Dan “Wardog” DaSilva, Rick Devens, Wendy Diaz, Eric Hafemann, Aurora McCreary, Lauren O’Connell, Julie Rosenberg, Keith Sowell, Chris Underwood, Kelley Wentworth, Gavin Whitson, and David Wright.

“SURVIVOR” 2019 HOST: Jeff Probst is the longtime host of the show and he returns once again for the new season. Probst has been hosting the show since season 11.

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 38 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “It Smells Like Success” and it airs on February 20, 2019. The Xfinity synopsis of the premiere states, “Castaways hover on the ‘Edge of Extinction’ in an all-new- twist; four returning players attempt to bond with their new teammates; castaways tackle a giant puzzle in their first immunity challenge of the season.”

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 38 EPISODE 2: “One of Us is Going to Win the War” is the title of episode 2 and it is set to air on February 27, 2019.

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 38 EPISODE 3: On March 6, 2019, the third episode of the season will air. It is titled “Betrayals Are Going to Get Exposed”.