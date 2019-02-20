What Is the Theme of ‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’?

Fourteen new contestants plus four returning castaways will compete on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, the show’s 38th season, starting tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS. The season will include a new twist the game has never seen before, a sort of play on Redemption Island only way gnarlier.

When contestants who are voted off, they’ll have an option to take a boat to an area known as “Extinction Island” rather than leave the game permanently. Extinction Island is an abandoned beach with even fewer amenities than the tribes’ main island camps. Contestants on Extinction Island may either wait for an opportunity to re-join the main game or may choose to leave the game at any point. According to host Jeff Probst, the remaining contestants won’t have a clue about the twist until much later. If at any point Extinction Island becomes too much, a contestant can raise a flag on a ship’s mast to exit the game. Those who choose to stay, however, will become members of the jury after they compete for a chance to re-enter the competition. Probst explained the theme in full to EW:

“There’s two elements to it. There’s the spiritual and there’s the gameplay. The gameplay is — you don’t know this, it’s a secret — but when you’re voted out, you’re going to leave Tribal and walk around the corner and finally come to this lighted torch with a signpost. And the signpost will say, ‘You have a decision to make. If you’re done playing and you want your adventure to end, keep walking. If, however, you want a chance to get back in the game, take the torch and get in the boat.’ That’s all you know.”

The concept, says Probst, was the result of a goal to “try to get a little deeper psychologically, a little deeper spiritually”, asking contestants, “is there a possibility of the spiritual death and rebirth that you seek in life, where you realize something deeper about yourself?”

The newbs will be joined by four returning all-stars: Joe Anglim (Worlds Apart, Second Chance), Aubry Bracco (Kaoh Rong, Game Changers), Kelley Wentworth (San Juan del Sur, Second Chance), and David Wright (Millennials vs. Gen-X). None of these four have ever won Survivor, but Bracco came close: she was the runner-up of Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, the show’s 32nd season.

“These are all four great players who are slightly different, so you can relate to any different part of their game,” Probst told The Hollywood Reporter. “None of them won, but all of them pushed themselves. They all had obstacles they had to overcome, and they overcame them. So if you combine those things — that this is a very hard game to play, and you must push yourself further than you want, and you still probably won’t win — it makes you ask: how far are you willing to go?”

Joe and Aubry are members of the Kama tribe along with seven new players. They are:

-Gavin Whitson, 23, a YMCA program director from Tennessee;

-Ron Clark, 46, founder of the Ron Clark Academy and basis for The Ron Clark Story starring Matthew Perry;

-Eric Hafemann, 34, a firefighter and father of two from Chicago;

-Julie Rosenberg, 46, a toymaker and retired teacher from New York;

-Aurora McCreary, 32, a divorce lawyer from Orlando, Florida;

-Victoria Baamonde, 23, a waitress from the Bronx in New York;

-Julia Carter, 24, a medical assistant currently residing in Bethesda, Maryland.

The nine other players, including David and Wentworth, will compete on the Manu tribe along with:

-Dan DeSilva, alias “The Wardog,” 38, a law student and military veteran originally from New York;

-Chris Underwood, 25, a district sales manager from Greenville, South Carolina;

-Keith Sowell, 19, a pre-med student living in Durham, North Carolina;

-Rick Devens, 33, a morning news anchor from Macon, Georgia;

-Wendy Diaz, 25, the blue-haired small business owner from California;

-Reem Daly, 46, in sales and hailing from Virginia;

-Lauren O’Connell, 21, a student at Baylor University originally from California.

Survivor: Edge of Extinction starts tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS.