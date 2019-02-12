Susan Boyle, ‘AGT: The Champions’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Susan Boyle is the Scottish singer currently competing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The spin-off of the franchise has chosen diverse talents from past seasons of the “Got Talent” global series to compete against one another on one stage. Boyle is one of 12 remaining finalists performing for a shot at the “Champion” title.

Grammy-nominated Susan Boyle was launched into the finals by judge Mel B., who used her golden buzzer. Ahead of his performance in the finals, here’s what you need to know about famed singer Susan Boyle:

1. She Placed Second on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Before “AGT: The Champions,” Susan Boyle originally competed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. Although her story is one of the most successful and famous from the franchise, she didn’t win her season – she placed in second, losing to the dance troupe Diversity.

When Forbes asked Boyle about her decision to participate in America’s Got Talent: The Champions, she said: “Britain’s Got Talent changed my life for the better and I thought it would be fun to come back and try and win a competition. I’ve never won a singing competition, I’ve always come second, but coming second definitely changed my life in 2009.”

2. She Has Earned 128 Platinum & Gold Album Certifications

According to Broadway World, Boyle’s debut album, “I Dreamed a Dream,” received “received RIAA-Triple Platinum Certification for shipping over three million units to retailers nationwide” while it was #1 on the charts in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland for its third week in a row.

Since Britain’s Got Talent, Susan has released 7 albums and is currently preparing to release her 8th, entitled “TEN,” which will be released in May of this year. She also teased to Forbes that “there’s also talks of a US tour later this year…. so watch this space. It’s all very exciting and I can’t wait. Bring it on!”

3. She Grew Up Singing in Church Choir

Boyle is devout to her religion and found her love for singing in the church. According to her website bio, she was “schooled in singing in churches and choral societies” and “as a shy young woman with some learning difficulties, being hidden in the blanket of a collective singing arrangement offered her comfort.”

On Boyle’s Instagram, after her mom passed, she revealed “It was my Mum who got me into singing properly – she knew I had to do something with my voice because she knew I was talented. She was the one who pushed me into joining a choir all those years ago, when I was about 12. I remember she told me to start with the choir and just see where it took me.”

4. She Holds 3 Guinness World Records

In addition to her many musical accolades and her success as a singer and recording artist, she has also been entered into the Guinness Book of World Records three times. According to the Daily Mail, she got those records by having “the fastest selling album by a UK female and also had the most successful first week sale of a UK debut album,” as well as being the oldest person to reach number one on the charts with a debut album (she was 48 at the time).

When she broke those records, Boyle remarked “I used to read this book as a wee girl. I never dreamt that one day I would actually appear in the Guinness Book of Records.”

5. She Will Perform ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ on AGT The Champions

For Boyle’s audition for Britain’s Got Talent, she sang the musical theater ballad “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Miserables. She shocked the judges with her performance, and the video of her audition has over 300 million views on YouTube to date.

Ahead of the finals, America’s Got Talent leaked that Boyle will be bringing the song that helped her rise to fame back to the “Got Talent” stage. She received a standing ovation from the judges and entire audience at the end of her stirring performance; Mel B told her she’d pressed the golden buzzer “again and again and again for you.”