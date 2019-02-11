Susan Boyle’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Susan Boyle is a household name. She shot to fame after appearing on as a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent, and has since skyrocketed, releasing her debut studio album in 2009. Four years later, she received two Grammy nominations. Boyle has sold millions of albums worldwide, but how has that translated into money? What is Boyle’s net worth?

Multiple outlets report that Boyle has an estimated net worth of $28 million. Some, however, report it to be even higher, at $33 million.

1. Her Audition Video Was the Most Watched Video of the Year in 2009

Susan hails from Blackburn in West Lothian. She is the youngest of four brothers and five sisters.

In 2009, Boyle’s audition for Britain’s Got Talent was the most watched video of the year, with 120 million views.

After placing second in Britain’s Got Talent, Susan’s album became the UK’s best-selling debut album of all time. According to Express UK, Boyle earned $2.4 million from The Gift album sales, and around $425,000 from her album sales for Someone To Watch Over Me.

2. She Applied for a Minimum Wage Job at a Betting Parlor in 2014

In 2014, according to the Huffington Post, Boyle, who has “retained her humility”, the outlet writes, applied for a minimum wage job at Ladbrokes, a betting parlor in Scotland.

The Ladbrokes manager who spoke with Boyle about the position told The Huffington Post, “Susan Boyle walked into the shop and inquired about the job advertised in our window. We were all in shock.” At first, the manager thought she was joking, but after he realized she was not, he gave her all the relevant information.

The Huffington Post reported that the job would pay $10.65 per hour.

3. She Lives in the Same House She Did Growing up

A recent photo of Susan Boyle at home.

Doesn’t she look sweet! 😃 pic.twitter.com/3EXbTHvwqK — Susan Boyle Fansite (@susan_boyle_com) July 24, 2018

The same year appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, Boyle paid over $84,000 to purchase her childhood home.

One year later, she paid over $387,000 to buy a home on the other end of town which she calls “The Posh House.”

As The Daily Mail points out, “… she couldn’t settle there, and now one of her nieces lives amid its spacious wood-floored splendour. Susan moved back here, where she is happier. She clearly has little interest in material things, with her only extravagances being a £300 fur coat and the occasional bottle of Chanel No 5 from duty free shops.”

4. Rumors Surfaced That Her Brother Persuaded Her to Give Him Money After Threatening to Commit Suicide

In 2013, family members of Boyle claimed that her brother, Gerard, forced her to give him over $50,000 by threatening to commit suicide, according to The Daily Mail.

Gerard reportedly denied allegations and was “outraged when Susan refused to cut ties with those who started the rumors.”

When it comes to her family, that isn’t all the money Boyle has paid. The outlet writes, “She has given £30,000 to a nephew for a fashion business venture, bailed out a niece who got into strife with her credit card debts and regularly pays for car MOTs and household bills for family members.”

The outlet quotes Boyle as saying, “I can’t buy them a Lamborghini or a Ferrari or a penthouse, but I’d never see them stuck for money.”

5. She Is Involved in a Number of Charities

Boyle has not only donated large sums of money to charity, but she has done many charity performances. In 2010, she sang on an album with a number of stars for victims of the Haiti earthquake.

To date, she has appeared in three major UK charity telethons. In 2010, Boyle also performed at the Pride of Britain Awards. She still finds time to volunteer at her local church.

In a 2014 interview, Boyle was asked when she is the happiest. She responded, “Now. Performing, recording, travelling through the US.”