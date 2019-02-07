‘Swamp People’ Season 10 Cast Spoilers

Swamp People has made its return to the History Channel with its 10th season. The show follows French-Canadian descendants in Louisiana through the alligator-hunting season in the bayous and features families and individuals fiercely dedicated to this way of life.

According to History.com, these are the cast members you should expect to see on this season of Swamp People:

Troy Landry

Troy took on 1000 tags for this season, his family armada (with three boats) will be working to accomplish that goal. Troy has Terral Evans as his deckhand.

Jacob Landry

Jacob is captain of his own boat this season and has recruited python-hunter Dusty Crum as his deckhand.

Chase Landry

If there's anything Jacob and Chase Landry know how to do, it's wrangling a gator. Return to the bayou, January 31 at 9/8c on @HISTORY. #SwampPeople @JacobandLyndsi pic.twitter.com/eadSFFWF7h — #SwampPeople (@SwampPeople) January 10, 2019

While part of his family’s gator-hunting “armada,” Chase will be manning his own boat again this season, with the assistance of his deckhand cousin Holden.

Holden Landry

Holden is working as his cousin Chase’s deckhand this season, but the show teases that he will have to step up with more responsibility “when Troy’s armada loses a man halfway through the season.”

Terral Evans

Terral will be working with Troy as an experienced gator-hunter. History Channel calls them the “dream team.”

Dusty Crum

Crum is a famous python hunter from Florida, who will be learning how to “battle gators” this season. He will be Jacob’s deckhand.

Joseph Rogers Richard, aka ‘Big Tee’

Big Tee pairs up with his father’s best friend, Daniel Edgar, to prove himself during his second gator-hunting season as a deckhand.

Daniel Edgar

Daniel chooses to hunt again with Big Tee, rather than his sons Joey and Dwaine. The pair focus on hunting gators in the backwaters.

Joey Edgar

When Joey’s brother Dwaine backs out from the hunting season due to injury, he turns to his friend Zak Catchem for back-up on his boat.

Dwaine Edgar

Brothers Dwaine and Joey were supposed to team up this year to fish, without the company of their father Daniel; however, Dwaine sustains a back injury that prevents him from participating.

R.J. Molinere

R.J. and his son, Jay Paul, are utilizing Native American hunting tactics this season, to tackle the increasing gator danger.

Jay Paul Molinere

Jay Paul is teaming up with his father, R.J., for another hunting season. Jay Paul’s sharp-shooting is motivated by his desire to protect his growing family.

Willie Edwards

Edwards is returning to the show this season, and will once again be hunting on his own, planning to hunt deeper into the bayous and hunt bigger gators.

Robert “Frenchy” Crochet

To accommodate his demanding hunting and fishing season, “Frenchy” cut his boat in half and added a 5-foot extension. He will be pairing up with old friend “Gee.”

Gerard “Gee” Singleton

Singleton is a childhood friend of Crochet and will be serving as his deckhand this season.

Ronnie Adams

6-foot-5 Ronnie grew up hunting gators and will be showing Jones the ins and outs of gator hunting this season.

Ashley Jones

Jones is a mom with an “impeccable shot;” this season, Ronnie Adams invites her to join him on his gator hunt boat.

Zak Catchem

This season, Joey Edgar calls Zak in to serve as a deckhand, but Zak has never hunted in a swamp. According to his Instagram bio, Catchem has over 1.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Watch Swamp People season 10 on the History Channel, Thursday nights at 9/8c.