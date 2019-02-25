What Is the Meaning of the Red Symbol (Road Sign) on The Walking Dead? [PHOTO]

Near the end of tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead, Ezekiel tells Carol that maybe, just maybe, they’ll be experiencing good things happening for awhile. Of course, that immediately made viewers worried. And right when he said that, they rode past a spray-painted sign with a strange symbol on it. What does it mean?

Here’s a closer look at that symbol again.

What does it mean?

Most fans are guessing this sign means they are in The Whisperers territory – in territory that Alpha has claimed.

But this sign is NOT the symbol for alpha in the Greek alphabet, like some believe.

Instead, it’s the Quincunx symbol, which is an astrological symbol. One astrological blog explains that this symbol means “people are asked to reconcile the irreconcilable, and thus the quincunx requires a creative leap to blend the two sets of needs and traits.” It indicates the idea of opposites balancing each other. But it’s more complicated than that, as it also indicates a dissonance where there’s no “easy affinity” between the two sides.

Considering that the symbol appeared right after Ezekiel spoke hopefully about the future, it definitely has to indicate something negative.

Some believe, since it is not the Alpha symbol, that this has nothing to do with the Whisperers at all and indicates a different group that will be appearing soon.

During Talking Dead, no one would share anything about what the symbol means. Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel, wouldn’t say much about the symbol but vaguely hinted it might be from a completely different group.

