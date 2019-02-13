What Is RHOBH Teddi Jo Mellencamp’s Net Worth? It’s Not Listed Anywhere

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 premieres tonight. The premiere episode description reads “Erika is excited when Lisa Rinna introduces actress Denise Richards to the group; Lisa Vanderpump struggles to come to terms with her grief after a personal tragedy; Dorit is concerned that Teddi will twist information about her family’s dog.”

The reality show is known for showcasing its wealthy castmembers and their lavish lifestyles; however, unlike her co-stars, Teddi Jo Mellencamp Arroyave’s net worth is not readily available on the internet. Although Gazette Review has an article entitled “Teddi Mellencamp Net Worth 2018,” the body of the article lists her net worth as “N/A.”

CelebrityNetWorth.com reports that Dorit Kemsley has a net worth of $50 million, as does Kyle Richards. Lisa Rinna has a net worth of $8 million. Lisa Vanderpump‘s net worth is the highest at an estimated $75 million. The website does not have a net worth listed for Teddi Jo.

Here is what we do know about the factors that could contribute to Teddi Jo Mellencamp Arroyave’s net worth and source of income:

Her Profession As an Accountability Coach

Outside of the show, she founded “All in By Teddi,” which is an accountability coaching program. According to the business’s website, its mission statement is “To provide our clients a pathway to self-accountability through personal one-on-one support, guidance and tools that inspire a complete—and lasting—lifestyle shift toward health, fitness and achieving one’s best self.” Bravo’s bio for Mellencamp lists her profession as an “accountability coach and fitness influencer,” adding “While not a certified fitness instructor or nutritionist, Teddi’s boutique business has flourished into a multi-million dollar company.”

She has 562,000 followers to date and recently did a sponsored post for Teami. She shares posts on her Instagram page about her own fitness journey, as well as progress reports and success stories about some of her clients.

Her $4 Million Home

According to Variety, Mellencamp purchased her RHOBH castmate Megan Ellison’s Beverly Hills home in January 2018. She purchased the 4,309-square-foot, five-bedroom and 5 and a half-bathroom home for $4.07 million; however, Variety says “the sale price was a scant 68% of the original $5.9 million asking price and, though she can certainly more than afford the loss, a staggering $1.18 million below than the $5.25 million [Ellison] paid for the property in March 2015.”

She currently lives there with her husband and their two children, Slate and Cruz, and often posts pictures from the gorgeous view from her home’s balcony.

Her Famous Father & CEO Husband

Romper reports that while information on Teddi’s net worth appears to be unattainable, her father, famous rock icon John Mellencamp, has a net worth of about $25 million. If he gave some of that fortune to his daughter, it could contribute to the glamorous life she leads. Her husband Edwin Arroyave is the CEO and founder of Skyline Security Management, a home security company.

Tune in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.