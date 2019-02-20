Temptation Island Spoilers & Predictions on Couples Still Together

Temptation Island is back on USA Network Tuesday nights after an 18-year hiatus. Mark L. Walberg, who hosted the original series that premiered in 2001 on Fox, is also back as emcee for the show’s return.

The series follows four “dating couples at a most vulnerable time in their relationship, where each will decide whether to commit to a lifetime together — or ultimately give in to the temptation. Together, the couples travel to the tropical paradise of Maui, Hawaii, where they join 24 sexy single men and women anxiously awaiting to find ‘the one.’”

Relationships are beginning to crack under the #TemptationIsland sun. Hold on tight. Episode 6 hits @USA_Network Tuesday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/k1zEn7cJ7D — Temptation Island USA (@TemptationTV) February 15, 2019

The men enjoy the company of 12 single women, and the ladies are surrounded by 12 eligible men, and the couples will be put to the test to decide whether or not they should continue to stay in their current, long-term relationships.

Each of the couples agreed to appear on the show because they are facing struggles in their relationships. Nicole and Karl want to make sure they haven’t grown bored with each other and want to confirm that the other is “the one,” while Sheri and Javen have been together for over a decade and believe the experience of dating other people will bring them closer together. Kady doesn’t feel like John is masculine enough for her, and Evan doesn’t know if he is ready to propose to Kaci, which is giving her mixed signals and making her question their relationship. All four couples have one thing in common: their relationships have hit a wall, and they are ready to branch out and test the waters to see if it’s time to call it quits.

You're gonna wanna grab your #TemptationIsland crew for this one. An all-new episode comes to @USA_Network TOMORROW at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/sJxrt9d0C2 — Temptation Island USA (@TemptationTV) February 18, 2019

Although all eight contestants have agreed to meet and date other people on the show, the four couples still believe their relationships are meant to be, and that they will outlast even the temptations of the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes on the show.

So which couples will make it? Which ones will go their separate ways? What new relationships will form? Read on for our couples predictions below:

Kady & John

Although John claims he won’t cheat on Kady (unless he sees her cheat on him first), he does share a somewhat awkward kiss with Katheryn after she spilled her feelings for him during last week’s episode. However, John explained to Katheryn that he isn’t willing to give up on Kady quite yet, and as sweet as it is that he is rooting for a stronger outcome between the two, it doesn’t look like Kady is on the same page.

Kady has been in somewhat of a love-triangle with Wynn and Johnny; she went from grinding on Wynn and asking if Johnny was jealous, to inviting Johnny back up to her room, where nothing significant happens between the two. “I’m very, very, very confused,” she tells him.

But 👏 did 👏 John 👏 kiss 👏 back? Find out if John and Katheryn's vibes escalate or fizzle out in an all-new #TemptationIsland this Tuesday at 10/9c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/Yf1Vu1jMkc — Temptation Island USA (@TemptationTV) February 16, 2019

However, she seems pretty smitten with Johnny, calling him a “winner,” and tearfully tells the camera that she isn’t sure about her relationship with John anymore. “I feel like I’ve been torn with this decision,” Kady says in the promo for tonight’s episode. “Is John the one for me? I think I kind of know the answer.” He follows up with his own comments: “We could have been married, she could have been cheating on me then.

As it stands right now, we don’t believe John and Kady will be able to make it off the island as a couple, despite John not wanting to give up on Kady. Kady just doesn’t seem to be able to make her mind up on what she wants at the moment, and John will most likely get sick of watching her back-and-forth with Johnny and leave, or be driven into the arms of another lady (probably Katheryn).

Shari & Javen

Shari breaks down after watching a clip of Javen giving in to Brittney’s flirtatious ways. It is clear she doesn’t feel comfortable with how things are going so far on the show, telling the cameras: “I don’t feel connected with him anymore,” she says. “It’s like I don’t know who he is right now.”

However, Shari has been spending some of her own time with Justin Sturm, although it doesn’t look like there are any serious sparks. Shari has struggled since arriving on Temptation Island, including being upset by certain clips of Javen with other women and crying over his flirting during bonfires. She seems to find some comfort with Justin, and admits that she’s able to open up with him and feel comfortable.

Out of all the couples, Shari and Javen seem to have the best shot and making things work in the end, although time will tell. If Javen keeps up his flirtatious ways and ends up giving in to Brittney, it might ruin their relationship for good.

Nicole & Karl

Unfortunately for Nicole, there has been some sexual chemistry growing between Karl and Brittney, although Karl still shuts Brittney down when she asks to spend the night in his bedroom. “I don’t think that’s a good idea,” he told her during last week’s episode.

Nicole invited her date, Tyler, up to her room during the Feb. 12 episode, although nothing happened between them. However, Karl didn’t take the news of her inviting somebody to her room very well, telling the cameras: “You’ve allowed this man in your bed, what else did you allow?”

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, but will it make Karl and Nicole grow stronger?#TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/8JfXNjs45T — Temptation Island USA (@TemptationTV) February 8, 2019

Karl was tempted by a steamy hot tub date with Brittany, but ultimately kept his cool. “I could’ve easily given in to temptation…but I didn’t!” he tweeted the day after the episode aired. “The pressure was definitely on, I just couldn’t.” The two also shared some questionable posts on Valentine’s Day last week, with Nicole tweeting about self-love, and Karl sharing a video with a shoutout directed at “someone special,” although he doesn’t mention who that special someone is. Could it be one of the singles on the show, or is he still smitten with Nicole?

Although both Nicole and Karl have dipped their toes in the pool of singles, neither has totally given in quite yet, and the two seem like they may still have a shot at keeping their relationship together.

Evan & Kaci

On the episode “Rules Are Meant to be Broken,” Mark had shown Kaci some footage of her boyfriend Evan kissing Morgan, which left her heartbroken. “I feel numb,” she said, wiping away tears. “I’m so in love with him and I don’t know if he’s in love with me.”

Following the kiss, Evan ended up taking Morgan up to his room, which shattered Kaci. However, the two don’t actually hook up, and Morgan returns downstairs a little while later. Evan claims that he felt too guilty to have sex with Morgan, although he does say his “happiness with Morgan is going to tear [Kaci] apart.”

The pressure is higher now than ever. Join us next Tuesday at 10/9c for an all-new #TemptationIsland. pic.twitter.com/MUoW29Xhg9 — Temptation Island USA (@TemptationTV) February 13, 2019

“It definitely feels like Evan is my boyfriend,” Morgan says later. Evan also mentions there is some steamy chemistry between the two: “The chemistry between Morgan and I is to the point of scaring the s–t out of me. It’s just insane.” Morgan even admits in the promo for tonight’s episode that she is falling in love with Evan.

The way Evan has been acting with Morgan, and how happy he admits to being with her, it doesn’t look like Kaci and Evan will be staying together for much longer. We believe they are the likeliest of couples to split before the end.

Who do you think will stay together? Who do you think will fall apart? Lets us know in the comments below! Temptation Island airs on USA Network Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

