Mexican Dynasties premieres tonight on Bravo, featuring three wealthy families in Mexico City and their lavish lifestyles. One of the three families is the Allende family, which includes their father Fernando, mother Mari, sons Elan and Adan, and Elan’s wife Jenny.

Bravo’s description of the series is “Connected to each other through a string of personal and professional relationships going back decades, the Allendes, the Bessudos and the Madrazos have Mexico City and all of its offerings in the palms of their hands. With both humor and heart, they challenge stereotypes, raise a few eyebrows and proudly showcase their over-the-top lifestyles.”

Fernando and Mari have been married for 30 years; Fernando is a singer, actor, and artist, and Mari is his talent manager. According to Fernando’s IMDB bio, he “reigns as the top box office draw in Latin America, is different; he is the first Latin Adonis to enjoy tremendous success in each of today’s top entertainment careers film, television, producer, and as a recording artist and entertainer.” They raised their two children in Aspen, Colorado, but now live a life of luxury in Mexico City.

According to the Aspen Times, Fernando started painting after his music and acting careers were well established, and his work was showed in a number of prestigious galleries, including Venice Biennale. He told them “Painting to me is about creating language,” he said. “It’s inventing a new language that you hope to be understood by a lot of people. … I never know what’s going to happen.”

Elan and Jenny have been married for 10 years and have two children together. According to their bio, they moved from Miami to Mexico to pursue their music career together and repair Elan’s relationship with his father and brother. Jenny will also face some drama this season, as Bravo says that her Allende in-laws are disapproving of her as Elan’s wife. Jenny and Elan met when she was competing in the Miss World beauty pageant – she grew up in Puerto Rico.

Adan is the younger son of Mari and Fernando and an aspiring recording artist struggling to find his own way in spite of his famous father. He and Elan are at odds, according to Bravo, because they were in a band together before Elan left and started a family with Jenny. His musical performances and pursuit of a solo career will be a major plotline on the reality show’s first season.

Ahead of the series premiere, Bravo and Fernando gave fans a tour of the Allende penthouse home, which will be a primary setting for the Allendes’ part of the reality show. Fernando highlighted the penthouse’s terrace during the tour, saying “As a family, we spend a lot of time out here, and the parties, oh my god, the parties.” Expect that that terrace will get a lot of screen time.

Tune in to Mexican Dynasties on Bravo, Tuesday nights at 10/9c.