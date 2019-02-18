‘The Bachelor’ Winners 2019: Final 4 Hometown Dates Spoilers

Colton Underwood has been looking for love on The Bachelor 2019. Season 23 is in full swing and it’s already time for the top 4 finalists to be chosen. But, before we get into all the details on the final four contestants, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who makes it to the hometown dates, fantasy suite dates and the finish line, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, read on for the rundown on the top 4, with all the details on when they get eliminated, who the winner is and more.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Caelynn Miller-Keyes gets a hometown date, which means she makes it to the final 4. This may be a surprise to some, as she and another contestant have been accused of being on the show for the “wrong reasons.” According to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, her hometown date with Underwood and her family doesn’t take place in her actual house, which is surprisingly not uncommon. On the hometown date, Underwood meets with Miller-Keyes’ family at the “famed Stevenson-Doggett house” in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

For those who need a refresher, pageant winner Miller-Keyes got one of the first kisses from Colton Underwood this season, which is usually a good sign for the contestant.

Cassie Randolph

Reality Steve previously reported that Colton Underwood falls in love with Randolph, whose intentions were also accused of not being genuine. When it comes to how far she makes it on the show, Randolph is the reported winner but does not get engaged to Underwood. Randolph reportedly ended up getting cold feet and left the show, but Underwood chased her down and the two are supposed to be currently dating.

Underwood realizes he only wants to be with Randolph on the overnight dates. Though she doesn’t want the full commitment, Underwood decides to end things with the other two remaining women so that he can be with Randolph.

Tayshia Adams

Hannah Godwin

Tayshia Adams actually makes it to the final 3 on the show this season. Her overnight date with Underwood reportedly goes well and she gets to have some fun, meaningful dates with Underwood. Recently, there were reports that Adams was dating her ex right up until she started filming for The Bachelor, according to Us Weekly . Adams has admitted to being divorced on the show.

Hannah Godwin, aka Hannah G., may or may not have gotten her overnight date, since Underwood fell so hard for Randolph, according to Reality Steve . The Bachelor blogger stated, “Instead of being left with two women and going through with picking one of them, he still ended things with Hannah G. without even taking her on their overnight date. Ended things with Tayshia as well, and essentially ended filming at that point. So there will be no final three rose ceremony and no final rose ceremony.”

And so, the final 4 this season are Cassie Randolph, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams. Tune in to ABC on Monday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, to watch the rest of the season of The Bachelor 2019.