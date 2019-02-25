When & Why Does Colton Underwood Jump the Fence on ‘The Bachelor’ 2019?

There are only 4 women remaining on season 23 of The Bachelor, and viewers are a few weeks away from knowing how Colton Underwood’s journey for love on the reality dating show ends. Throughout the season, however, what fans have most wanted to know is when Underwood’s much-teased “fence jump” will occur, and why.

Beware of spoilers below related to the upcoming incident and the events surrounding it. Stop reading if you do not want to know when and why Colton Underwood jumps the fence, or other information related to the season.

In most of the promotional video shared by ABC about what to expect in this season of The Bachelor, a clip of Underwood throwing himself over a tall white fence (while some of the women scream in the background) has been heavily featured. It is some of the most dramatic footage shared, but also the most mysterious because there is little indication of when that scene occurs in the season. Aware that this event is a major point of interest for fans, Underwood has been teasing the moment on his social media and claiming that it will be happening on the upcoming episode; however, there are only a couple of episodes left and the scene has yet to air.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Underwood revealed that the jump takes place during Fantasy Suite dates (which is the penultimate episode in the season, when only 3 women are remaining). He said “Fantasy Suites week was the biggest week in the whole entire journey. The jump was the most emotional and the most physical that I had to be the entire season. I will also say that fence jump is the most pivotal moment. That was a game-changer. That night changed how everything went.”

This was one small step for Colton…one giant leap will be coming soon… #TheBachelor — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) February 19, 2019

Chris Harrison, the franchise’s host, elaborated on the drama behind that moment in the season, telling Us Weekly “There’s a lot to be said about the fence-hopping scene. I was approximately ten yards behind him when it happened. I may or may not have been the reason that he hopped the fence. To the actual athletic accomplishment of the fence jump … you have to understand, the fence was about 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6. He did not touch the fence or touch the top of the fence after his feet left the ground. Go try that! Spoiler alert, I did try it later.”

According to Reality Steve, the drama surrounding Underwood’s fence-hop is that Cassie, during the overnight dates, decides that she isn’t ready to be engaged and goes home. Since Underwood had essentially already chosen her at this point in the season, that news, of course, makes him emotional and he jumps the fence in an effort to get away from the camera crew. Reality Steve did not have any additional information, and says that viewers will have to wait and see the exact series of events that inspired such an intense reaction.

Let’s keep the focus of tonights episode on the women and their families, not the fence. Thanks in advance #TheBachelor — Colton Underwood (@colton) February 25, 2019

Although the “why” is currently unconfirmed, the “when” was already established by Colton, and fans should trust that the fence-hop occurs during the Fantasy Suite dates. Even though Underwood has teased that it may happen during hometowns, fans should chalk those tweets up to Underwood continuing to build anticipation for the season’s big, dramatic moment.

Tune in to The Bachelor on ABC, Monday nights at 8/7c.