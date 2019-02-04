‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Recap Episode 4: Who Was Eliminated Last Week?

On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood and his 15 remaining ladies took their first trip abroad. Episode 4 of the reality dating competition’s 23rd season took place in Singapore; there were 2 one-on-one dates and one group date. Ahead of tonight’s new episode, here’s a recap of what happened in episode 4:

Beware of episode 4 spoilers below if you are not caught up with the show.

Episode 4’s episode description read “The group travels to Singapore; Tayisha and Colton bungee jump; 13 women explore the city, visiting a leech therapy center and trying different foods; Colton takes Caelynn shopping.”

The first one-on-one date card was given to Tayshia. On their date, Tayshia and Colton took turns bungee jumping from the top of a skyscraper down toward an outdoor pool. Colton jumped first, and before he jumped Tayshia gave him a kiss and told him to “have fun, don’t die, I’ll see you at the bottom.” Their chemistry was clear in their conversation after the adrenaline-pumping activity, and Colton gave Tayshia a date rose.

For this week’s group date, Colton and 13 of the contestants sampled foods that were local to Singapore before visiting a leech therapy center where jokes were made by Hannah about her “leech” Caelynn, and Demi delighted in the leech’s willingness to suck her blood. After, the girls had the opportunity to talk to Colton in a cocktail-style portion of the date. Demi took multiple turns talking to Colton and received the group rose, much to the dismay of Courtney.

During Colton’s one-on-one date with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, he took her shopping and spoiled her with designer fashion from Singapore. the date continued that night, during which she opened up about the sexual assault she faced in high school, describing what she went through to Colton and explaining how it’s impacted her relationships. Colton reflected on how the past sexual assault experience of one of his past girlfriends impacted their intimacy as a couple and listened to Caelynn as she bravely shared her story; he gave her a rose at the conclusion of their date.

The significance of the conversation was heavily promoted by the franchise and its host, Chris Harrison, ahead of the episode’s premiere.

After the episode aired, Miller-Keyes thanked supporters on Instagram, as well as Colton “for not just listening, but hearing me” and the Bachelor team for “for allowing me to share my story in the way I wanted, and on my own terms.” In another post, she shared the sexual assault statistics in the United States, before telling anyone who has or is suffering from sexual abuse “You deserve to be happy / You deserve to be safe / You are not alone / You are believed / There is hope / There is help” and provided the website and phone number for Rainn.org.

During the cocktail party, Demi told Colton that Courtney was the “cancer of the house,” which caused even more drama and tears between the two women.

At the end of the episode, Courtney Curtis and Tracy Shapoff were eliminated by Colton.

Tune in to season 23 of The Bachelor on ABC, Monday nights at 8/7c.