‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Cast: Remaining Contestants 2/11/19

The Bachelor is back tonight for an all-new episode. Only a handful of girls remain now, and fans are curious who’s left.

Read on to find out who the remaining contestants on The Bachelor are, as of February 11, 2019.

Hannah G

Hannah G got the first impression rose on this season of the show.

According to Cosmo, Hannah went to college for photography but ended up with a degree in Business Marketing. She had thousands of followers on Instagram even before the show started. Her title on the show is “content creator”.

Tayshia

Tayshia is a phlebotomist from Southern California.

The bachelor contestant, as she shared on the show, has been married before. Her ex-husband’s name is Josh Bourelle. Tayshia tells Colton that despite going through a difficult divorce, she’s ready to dive in with him.

Katie

Katie works as a medical sales representative. She graduated from Louisiana State University, where she competed on the school’s dance team.

On tonight’s episode of the show, she shares with Colton that Caelynn and Cassie were overheard discussing their prospects of being the bachelorette, leading Katie to think the girls might be there for the wrong reasons.

Demi

If you don’t know Demi, you certainly have not been watching the show. This feisty interior designer grew up in rural Texas.

As she shared a couple weeks ago on the show, Demi’s mother was doing time in prison while she filmed The Bachelor. As Hollywood Life points out, she was serving time in conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Demi has shared that before appearing on the show, she had never been in a serious relationship.

Sydney

Sydney is a 27-year-old NBA Dancer from New York.

According to Bustle, she had to quit her job with the Knicks in order to go on The Bachelor. The outlet also reports that she has never had a boyfriend.

Sydney hasn’t been feeling it with Colton so far, and tonight, we’ll find out if the two have the spark they need to continue developing their relationship.

Cassie

Cassie Randolph is a frontrunner this season, and works as a speech pathologist in training. She graduated from Biola University in 2016 with a BS in Communication Sciences and Disorders, and in 2020, she is slated to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a masters in Speech Pathology.

Cassie has an impressive Instagram following with over 400k followers; more than any of the other Bachelor contestants.

Caelynn

Caelynn Miller-Keyes was raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she works as a social media consultant. Caelynn was the first runner up in the Miss USA Pageant.

According to Marie Claire, her being on The Bachelor actually caused her to miss crowning of the new Miss North Carolina, which struck up some controversy.

Heather

Heather has never been kissed… until now. And by none other than Colton Underwood.

According to her LinkedIn, Heather works as an assistant program manager at a company called Aethercomm. She graduated from Biola University, like her fellow contestant, Cassie Randolph.

Kirpa

Kirpa may not have received a lot of screentime so far on The Bachelor, but she will get her first one-on-one date with Colton tonight. She works as a dental hygienist for her father in Whittier, California.

Kirpa received her BA in Sociology from the University of California Irvine in 2013. She then received her Associates Degree in Dental Hygiene at Concorde Career College in 2016.