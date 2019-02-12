What Happens to Demi Burnett & Cassie Randolph on ‘The Bachelor’ 2019?

Two of the front-runners on The Bachelor 2019 are Demi Burnett and Cassie Randolph so far this season. But, at the end of the season, there can be only one winner, right? Before we get into all the background and spoilers on these two contestants, this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do not want to know the outcome of this season or what happens to Demi and Cassie, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get started. Read on for the rundown on each of the two women.

Demi Burnett on ‘The Bachelor’

For those who are into Demi Burnett, one of the “villains” this season on The Bachelor, you may be sad to hear that she is not the winner this season. In fact, she gets eliminated on episode 6 of the show when she pays a late-night visit to Bachelor star Colton Underwood. She tells the cameras that she has a goal of taking Underwood’s virginity, but it looks like her advances will be rejected.

According to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, “Demi went to his room to talk and Colton eliminated her because his feelings weren’t the same for her as hers were for him. Didn’t want to put her through a rose ceremony when he knew she wasn’t the one, so he sent her home.” Throughout the season, Demi has gone out of her way to sneak alone time with Underwood, but it sounds like her final attempt backfired.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood

Well, the winner on season 23 of the show is reported to be … Cassie Randolph. But, things don’t go as smoothly as they usually would. Reality Steve reported that Colton realized Cassie was the girl for him when they were on their overnight date towards the end of the season, but Randolph ended up getting cold feet. As a result, she leaves the show.

Instead of moving forward with the remaining two women, Colton apparently decided he didn’t want to settle and he only wanted to be with Cassie. He decided to dump the other two women and chase down Cassie. The two are reported to be currently dating, as Reality Steve stated, “Colton came back to the states and “chased” Cassie down, they filmed something in Southern California where he shows up and tells her they don’t need to be engaged and he wants to date her. She agrees and that’s where we are right now. They are dating but not engaged.”

So, while Cassie is the reported winner, she is not engaged to Colton Underwood. Throughout the season, Colton dealt with doubts and issues over claims that some women were not ready for a proposal. Colton said he didn’t want to end up with someone who was not on board to get engaged at the end of this journey. Cassie was brought up by contestant Katie Morton, who said that Cassie and Caelynn had been talking about wanting to be the next star of The Bachelorette, as reported by Reality Steve.