‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 5

Tonight is the fifth episode of The Bachelor, and drama is headed Colton’s way. Episode 5 of The Bachelor airs tonight and fewer ladies in the house means higher tension between the gals. The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Heather goes on the first one-on-one date in Khao Lak, Thailand; a late-night visit leads to a major revelation; the cocktail party turns hostile.”

Read on, but BEWARE OF SPOILERS. DO NOT CONTINUE READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHO GETS ELIMINATED OR ANY OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHOW THIS SEASON.

Tonight’s episode starts with a one-on-one between Colton and Cassie Randolph. Previews for the episode show the two hugging and kissing in the ocean, meaning we can expect Cassie to talk, at least once, about their “physical connection.” By the end of the date, Colton offers Cassie the rose.

Then, on the group date, he takes all 11 girls: Onyeka, Nicole, Elyse, Caelynn, Tayshia, Hanna G., Hannah B., Katie, Demi, Sydney, and Kirpa. In a surprising turn of events, Hannah B.– despite all the drama she’s caused– gets the date rose.

Finally, Colton takes Heather Martin on a date. Reality Steve says this is where the two likely do kiss.

And perhaps the biggest spoiler of the night, according to Reality Steve, is when Elyse removes herself from the competition. That’s right– she quits the show, saying that simply wasn’t feeling it with Colton.

In the rose ceremony, Steve reports, Onyeka and Nicole say goodbye.

And what do we know about the ladies being highlighted in tonight’s episode?

To start with, Cassie is 23 and from Huntington Beach. She’s predicted by Jimmy Kimmel as being the winner.

According to her LinkedIn, Cassie is a speech language pathology assistant. She currently works as an ESL substitute teacher at Huntington Beach Adult School. Prior to that, Cassie was a substitute teacher at Huntington Beach Union High School District. She attended Biola University, where she received her BS in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Now, she is pursuing her Master of Science at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Heather, meanwhile, is 22. According to her LinkedIn, she is an assistant program manager at Aethercomm. Prior to that, she worked as a marketing research consultant at Women’s Pregnancy Care Clinic. Heather met Colton at an event for the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation last summer before filming began. In her intro video, she explains the encounter was just 15 seconds, but the two were lucky to snap a pic of it.