‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 7

Episode 7 of The Bachelor 2019 airs tonight and the contestants get cut nearly in half, in preparation for the hometown dates. Unexpected surprises and storylines pop up for a couple of the front-runners. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, along with other spoilers on what happens this season, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do NOT want to know who gets eliminated tonight or any other info about the show.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 7 this season reads, “The pressure mounts as Colton and the seven remaining women return to the U.S. and his hometown of Denver. He decides to meet with popular Bachelor Ben Higgins for his advice, sharing his fear of being blindsided by a bachelorette who is not as serious as he is. Tayshia and Colton escape to explore Denver, but she shares some earthshattering news with him that shakes his world. Caelynn meets Colton on the ski slopes for a day of fun. Country music star Brett Young builds the romance with a surprise concert for the couple. Colton and Hannah B. look into the future by going house hunting and meet up with Colton’s parents at the last stop. The four women who are left travel to a cozy rest stop in the mountains with the Bachelor, but a shaken Colton is faced with deciding which women he can trust for this next important step of visiting their hometowns. One woman throws another under the bus as everyone’s emotions run high, and it is left to Colton to make his toughest decision yet.”

The show airs Monday nights on the ABC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Get to know more about the show and what to expect on tonight’s episode in our episode 7 spoilers below.

Two Front-Runners Are Outed By a Contestant

Previously, two contestants were accused of being on the show for the “wrong reasons”. Cast-off Katie Morton told star Colton Underwood that Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph were talking about being the next star of The Bachelorette. On tonight’s show, Tayshia Adams gets a solo date and brings up the same news to Underwood, making him worry about two of his front-runners, especially since he also has a solo date with Miller-Keyes on tonight’s episode.

According to The Inquistr, Adams tells Underwood that the ladies also say they may not be ready for an engagement. Adams’ discussion with Underwood will reportedly cause increased tension among the remaining women. It also leads to several confrontations. On Underwood’s one-on-one date with Miller-Keyes, ABC writes, “A fun day evolves into an emotional discussion once he starts to question her intentions. In an attempt to keep a hold on her future with Colton, she doubles down and opens up about the depth of her feelings, declaring her love to the skeptical Bachelor.”

Colton Underwood’s Parents Are On ‘The Bachelor’

Tonight, Colton Underwood’s mother and father will get to participate in the show. Hannah B. gets a solo date tonight, which makes three solo dates for the episode. On the date, she gets to meet his mom and dad. According to ABC, “Hannah B. gets a real surprise when Colton’s parents meet them during their house-hunting adventure. What do his parents think of this smitten bachelorette? And what advice can Colton’s Dad give him about handling this group of anxious women? The couple has a romantic dinner and the two discuss what their hometown date might be like. Everything seems perfect, but Colton fears something is missing. Is there a rose for a woman who has been a frontrunner from the start?”

Reality Steve has reported that Hannah B. actually gets eliminated on this date.

Who Gets Eliminated on “The Bachelor” Tonight

According to Reality Steve, Cassie Randolph, Kirpa Sudick, Heather Martin and Hannah Godwin get the group date tonight, but one lady decides to quit the show. Martin reportedly leaves because she isn’t ready for Underwood to meet her family. Hannah G. is reported to get the group date rose.

So, Martin is gone and Hannah B. was eliminated on her solo date with Underwood and his parents. There is one more elimination, as it’s between Randolph and Sudick. Ultimately, Sudick is sent home, according to Reality Steve. And so, the final 4 this season are Randolph, Adams, Godwin and Miller-Keyes.