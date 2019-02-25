‘The Bachelor’ Winner 2019: Who Does Colton Underwood Pick?

It’s getting down to the wire with The Bachelor 2019 and there are four women left in the competition, heading into the hometown dates. But, only one of them will be the winner, right? With that said, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who reportedly wins the season, STOP READING NOW.

According to Reality Steve, the winner of season 23 is Cassie Randolph, but when it comes to an engagement, there is none, as Reality Steve has reported the two are currently just dating. Underwood teased to TV Guide that, “I think the way that my experience works is unique. It’s different. It hasn’t been done before. It hasn’t happened yet on The Bachelor. It’s just one of those things. It’s sort of happened how it happened.”

Reality Steve previously reported that Underwood goes on an overnight with Tayshia Adams and then Cassie Randolph, but he skips Hannah Godwin’s because he realized that he wanted to be with Randolph. Reality Steve revealed, “On his overnight date with Cassie, what I was told was was that Cassie got cold feet, anxious, whatever you want to call it, and realized she wasn’t ready to be engaged yet … Cassie did leave the show at that point during overnights and went back home.” Underwood ended things with the other two women and decided to go after Randolph, though she had quit.

Reality Steve’s update on what happened next was that, “Colton came back to the states and ‘chased’ Cassie down, they filmed something in Southern California where he shows up and tells her they don’t need to be engaged and he wants to date her. She agrees and that’s where we are right now.”

Prior to filming, Colton Underwood told the media that one of his biggest fears was finding love with someone who wasn’t ready for an engagement. And, in the last several episodes of The Bachelor, a handful of contestants warned him that a couple of his front-runners were not ready to be engaged. Randolph was one of the women who he was warned about. If Reality Steve’s spoilers are true, then so were the accusations made by the other contestants about Randolph, right?

Before the hometown dates, Colton asked Cassie about the claims she wasn’t ready for an engagement. Colton revealed to her that he was shocked to hear her name brought up in the mix of the accusations about some women not being on the show for the right reasons. Cassie said that she was also shocked. She said she wouldn’t be on the show if it weren’t for him. She also said that there is no truth to the claims and she doesn’t know why someone would make up those rumors. Colton said that he wanted to trust his gut and believe Cassie.

Ultimately, Cassie wasn’t really ready for an engagement, so she left the show. Do you think this couple will last or will their love fizzle once the spotlight on them dims?